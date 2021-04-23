Twitter divided over Ben Stokes’ comment on calling Chennai’s pitch trash after low-score debacle

Today at 12:03 AM
After Mumbai Indians set a target of 132 for Punjab Kings, it became yet another low-scoring thriller in Chennai, with PBKS struggling to chase down the total. Ben Stokes, however, was vocally critical of the pitch, with the all-rounder slamming the Chennai pitch, calling it ‘trash’.
Chennai picthes are TRASH?? :O :O
Hope the wickets don’t get worse as the @IPL gets deeper into the tournament..160/170 minimum not scraping to 130/140 cause the wickets are trash..— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 23, 2021
Oh!!
Chepauk is shit for t20 Cricket tbh— Jay. (@Itxjunu18) April 23, 2021
Chennai always produces shite pitches.— Abhi Jeet (@abhi_nufc) April 23, 2021
Bin that stadium & CSK forever.
And the same continued!!
Absolutely trash !!! It was during the test series as well.— Rear_Derailleur (@TRealisticone) April 23, 2021
Agreed!
t20s are for entertainment . for technique assessment there are tests and odis— Kshitij (@LegGlance_) April 23, 2021
Hahaha! Hope Ben Stokes reads this tweet & reacts to it.
On the same ground, ABD and maxi took the total 200+— jay parikh (@jayparikh21) April 23, 2021
Lol! Looks like he is..
Bro looks like you guys still haven't recovered from the India Test Series loss still whining about pitches😂— F U R K Y (@thisisfurky) April 23, 2021
Have got no Idea!😑
Why bowling tracks titled as "trash" and highways referred to as "excellent pitch"😑— Cheems (@Cheemad69) April 23, 2021
Why always the bowlers have to suffer?
Point to be noted! But you gotta tag the right person to organize!
Chennai's Wicket is trashed, you can't organise IPL there only Test matches should be allowed— Jenn🗯️ (@jenzbenzy) April 23, 2021
Fair enought to discuss!
Just because batsmen struggle to score runs doesn't make it any less exciting. What's the point in watching bowlers being hit for 200+ every single game?— Vikram N (@vikramagn) April 23, 2021
