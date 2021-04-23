 user tracker image
    Twitter divided over Ben Stokes’ comment on calling Chennai’s pitch trash after low-score debacle

    Ben Stokes tweet on Chennai pitches

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:03 AM

    After Mumbai Indians set a target of 132 for Punjab Kings, it became yet another low-scoring thriller in Chennai, with PBKS struggling to chase down the total. Ben Stokes, however, was vocally critical of the pitch, with the all-rounder slamming the Chennai pitch, calling it ‘trash’.

    Chennai picthes are TRASH?? :O :O

    Oh!! 

    And the same continued!!

    Agreed! 

    Hahaha! Hope Ben Stokes reads this tweet & reacts to it.

    Lol! Looks like he is..

    Have got no Idea!😑

    Point to be noted! But you gotta tag the right person to organize!

    Fair enought to discuss!

