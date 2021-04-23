Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma ‘lambasting’ umpire after the poor decision against him

Today at 8:02 PM
While Nitin Menon has emerged as one of the best umpires in the country, the others haven’t really lived up to their expectations. As witnessed today, Chettithody Shamshuddin declared Rohit Sharma out, which left the Mumbai skipper visibly frustrated as the batsman had not hit it.
Hope there is no Ben Stokes came out there! xD xD
Rohit sharma reaction to umpire 😂😂😂#IPL2021 #MumbaiIndians #RohitSharma #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/0vXHRckgKX— Trollmama_ (@Trollmama3) April 23, 2021
Umpire be like: Please don't show this on TV umpire!
April 23, 2021
No idea!
Can see some fine for Rohit Sharma after the match for the reaction against umpire. #IPL2021— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 23, 2021
Rolf!!! Hahaha!
Umpire be like .. Paisa nhi pochaa aaj !#IPL2021 #RohitSharma— Pratiek Bhavsar (@PratiekBhavsar) April 23, 2021
Looked like he had!
Rohit Sharma not impressed with umpire Shamsuddin's decision making. Seemed to give a mouthful after he raised the finger. #IPL2021— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 23, 2021
RO will never fail to entertain!😂😂
Rohit Sharma reaction after umpire has given him out "pagal ho gya h sala umpire" #MIvsPBKS #IPL2021— Mukund Manik (@MMaanic) April 23, 2021
Rohit Sharma frustrated with the umpire 😂😂😂😂— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 23, 2021
Gaali diya na??? #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI
Happens only in IPL?? :P :P
Rohit sharma ko Umpire ne LBW out dia to rohit ne gaalian deen oor Jab umpire ne apna faisla review k bad wapis lia to Sir #Rohit ne phir gaali di..😊— حافظ انگریج (@Angrej_Official) April 23, 2021
Bare player or Paise wale ki yehi nishani hoti india me.✌#MI
Only umpire knows about it! :P
Did Rohit Sharma just abused umpire in his way of sarcasm 😂😂— KUNAL.🇮🇳 (@imKPL48) April 23, 2021
Hahaha!
Rohit Sharma to Umpire 😂😂😂— Sharique (@Jerseyno93_) April 23, 2021
