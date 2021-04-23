 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma ‘lambasting’ umpire after the poor decision against him

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:02 PM

    While Nitin Menon has emerged as one of the best umpires in the country, the others haven’t really lived up to their expectations. As witnessed today, Chettithody Shamshuddin declared Rohit Sharma out, which left the Mumbai skipper visibly frustrated as the batsman had not hit it.

    Hope there is no Ben Stokes came out there! xD xD

    Umpire be like: Please don't show this on TV umpire!

    No idea!

    Rolf!!! Hahaha!

    Looked like he had!

    RO will never fail to entertain!😂😂

    Happens only in IPL?? :P :P

    Only umpire knows about it! :P

    Hahaha!

