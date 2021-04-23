Twitter reacts to Luke Jongwe’s ‘boot’ celebration after Zimbabwe’s first-ever T20I win over Pakistan

Today at 7:03 PM
Zimbabwe, on Friday, created history but not only defending 118 against a Babar Azam-led Pakistan side but when they also dismissed them for a total of 99 runs. It was Luke Jongwe, with figures of 4/18, who led Zimbabwe’s charge and also celebrated their victory with a unique ‘boot’ celebration.
Ridiculous from Zimbabwe!
OH WHAT A WIN!🇿🇼 Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in T20 internationals. And they have done it in style.— Adam ‘Dem Loot’ Theo🇿🇼 (@AdamTheofilatos) April 23, 2021
Pakistan beaten and beaten well. What a proud moment for the boys who played their hearts out.
True Zimbabwean spirit.
Pak 99 all out. Zimbabwe win by 20 runs🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/dxmDx9XYjW
This is next level from Zimbabwe! XD XD XD
Celebrations in Zimbabwe Today. What a team effort by this young Zim Team. Deserving winners.#PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/zNwAWOXcF3— Zohaib (Cricket King) (@Zohaib1981) April 23, 2021
It's their own way of celebrating the win! :D :D :D
One of the strange celebration in the cricket field. #Zimbabwe #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/JmkRoFcFu6— In The Air (@InTheAirACrick1) April 23, 2021
Magnificent from the boys!
Everyone is so busy with ipl that no one noticed Zimbabwe won the match by bowling out pakistan for 99 #Zimbabwe— Meet Kapadia (@meetkapadia19) April 23, 2021
Hope they continue doing this!
2nd T20I:Zimbabwe won by 19 runs.#ZIMvPAK #T20ISERIES pic.twitter.com/PDo2fFKYxW— Sports Network (@Cricket_Score17) April 23, 2021
Hahaha!
Yes😂 excitement got the better of me— Adam ‘Dem Loot’ Theo🇿🇼 (@AdamTheofilatos) April 23, 2021
