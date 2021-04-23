Twitter reacts to Luke Jongwe’s ‘boot’ celebration after Zimbabwe’s first-ever T20I win over Pakistan

OH WHAT A WIN!🇿🇼 Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in T20 internationals. And they have done it in style.



Pakistan beaten and beaten well. What a proud moment for the boys who played their hearts out.



True Zimbabwean spirit.



Pak 99 all out. Zimbabwe win by 20 runs🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/dxmDx9XYjW