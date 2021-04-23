 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Luke Jongwe’s ‘boot’ celebration after Zimbabwe’s first-ever T20I win over Pakistan

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Zimbabwe_celebration

    Cricbuzz_twitter

    Twitter reacts to Luke Jongwe’s ‘boot’ celebration after Zimbabwe’s first-ever T20I win over Pakistan

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:03 PM

    Zimbabwe, on Friday, created history but not only defending 118 against a Babar Azam-led Pakistan side but when they also dismissed them for a total of 99 runs. It was Luke Jongwe, with figures of 4/18, who led Zimbabwe’s charge and also celebrated their victory with a unique ‘boot’ celebration.

    Ridiculous from Zimbabwe!

    This is next level from Zimbabwe! XD XD XD

    It's their own way of celebrating the win! :D :D :D

    Magnificent from the boys!

    Hope they continue doing this!

    Hahaha!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down