Three bets that can help you earn pocketful of money from Punjab's clash against Mumbai 

Mumbai Indians, by now, have got familiar to the conditions in Chennai and been able to maximize the Powerplay overs. In the last three games, twice have they crossed the 50-run-mark, forget 47. Rohit Sharma has been in a decent nick and has wrapped up scores of 44, 32 and 43 respectively, in the last encounters, playing the aggressors role and helping the team get off to quick starts. Since the start of IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians, on average, have scored 47.9 runs against the Punjab-based franchise in the first six overs, while last year their overall tournament average was 47.4, which shows that scoring 47 in this game shouldn't be much of an issue. Furthermore, no team have been poorer than the Kings in the first six overs in IPL 2021 as they have conceded 50.76 runs, on average, in the field restrictions. Now, one can argue that it was because they played their first three games in Mumbai but then against SRH as well, they gave away 50 runs in the Powerplay. So, what are you waiting for? Simply, hop on to Indibet and get ready to multiply your money 1.87 times.

Punjab Kings’ innings runs under 157.5 @ 1.87

Now, this is one of those markets that can help you make massive profit, owing to the high possibilities of return that it promises. Punjab's batting have had their struggles and in the last three games, only once have they scored 158 runs or more. And that too came on one of the flattest venues in the tournament - the Wankhede. And the Kings’ first game has already indicated that batting will be absolutely difficult to nail at Chepauk, with the KL Rahul-led side succumbing to a meager total of 120 runs against Hyderabad. Pretty much like the Sunrisers, Mumbai Indians also boast a high quality bowling line-up. Barring RCB, no team have been able to accumulate 158 or more against them, and that also came in the opening game of the tournament, which was a while back. Not to forget, the venue has turned out to be a low-scoring one and in the last six games, only once the score of 158 runs has been breached, that too due to the maverick duo of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. So, taking everything into consideration, you should invest your money on this market and make 1.87x returns.