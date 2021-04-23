Three bets from Rajasthan’s clash against Kolkata that could transform your weekend into a lavish one

Ask any random IPL fan this year and you will hear that investing in the Rajasthan Royals opener is the dumbest move that you could do. The franchise, who in the past, have thrilled us with masterclass batting with Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes have now found themselves to be the laughing stock of the town. That is even when Jos Buttler is opening with Manan Vohra , which shows that the franchise’s weakness is at the top of the order. In their first clash, Rajasthan scored zero runs for the opening wicket, yes zero, how can you score zero runs? That really set their season rolling, with 13, 30 and 14 in the next three games. On average, the franchise has just scored 14.25 runs for the fall of the first wicket, which really shows that at 1.83X returns , this market is one of the simplest moves for you to achieve your first step to a rich bank account. With Kolkata Knight Riders having one of the best spin attacks, in the form of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy - expect them to exploit the opening pair in the powerplay. Head on to BetBarter and invest your money in one of the safest markets, right now!

Kolkata Knight Riders to score above 48.5 in the powerplay @1.77

While Kolkata brought out their worst-ever powerplay performance in their last clash against Chennai Super Kings , it was largely due to the effectiveness of Deepak Chahar with the new ball. Despite the exploits, Kolkata scored 45, nearly coming close to the market on offer, right now. But for a fair comparison, we will have to look at how the Knight Riders have performed in this year’s competition during the powerplay stage. 50, 45, 57 and 45 has been Kolkata’s scores in the powerplay this season, showing that consistency is right up there in comparison to the other franchises, in fact only behind Delhi Capitals thus far in the season. 49.25 runs on average in the first six overs makes Kolkata a real favourite to get you 1.77X money from this market. Now, the venue - Wankhede - has swung a bit at the venue but given that the bounce has been brilliant, the teams would be looking to make full use of the first six overs. With Nitish Rana in prime form and combined with how they struggled in their first clash at the venue, KKR would be more mindful in crossing the 48.5 run mark, which seems breachable. So place your money and of course, trust in the market with BetBarter to earn a 1.77X return.

Rajasthan Royals struggling in the powerplay looked like an outlandish reality last season but this season, it has turned into the grim truth despite playing at the ‘Khede, where runs have been like butter. Okay, not really for Rajasthan but other sides. Despite the trolls, Rajasthan Royals do have a batting order, which possesses some of the best T20 batsmen in the world, starting with Jos Buttler and ending with Chris Morris, in what looks like a decent batting order. The execution part has let them down, which has led to even Kumar Sangakkara coming out and hinting that they would need to have a long talk on their batting approach. But despite how the talks will go, Rajasthan is one franchise that won’t change its approach, especially with Sanju Samson at the helm of affairs. On average, the franchise has scored 15 boundaries this season, with 20 being its highest and 10 being the lowest, in a match where their lower order succumbed under no real pressure from Chennai Super Kings. But this where it gets interesting, Kolkata in their last clash, against CSK, conceded as many as 19 boundaries, which suggests that they haven’t quite yet adapted to conditions in Mumbai. So that gives Rajasthan an opportunity to up their ante, score one boundary more than their average and take away the market @2.04X returns. All you have to do is log on to BetBarter and pray that numbers indeed turn into magical ones.