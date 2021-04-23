Reports | Rassie van der Dussen set to join Rajasthan Royals

Having lost both Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone due to different reasons, the Royals currently have only five overseas players at their disposal and the addition of van der Dussen would come as a much-needed one for the bottom-placed side. The news was reported by ‘Netwerk24’, which claimed that the 32-year-old was approached by the Royals earlier this week, and is one fitness test away from linking up with the Sanju Samson-led side.