Reports | Rassie van der Dussen set to join Rajasthan Royals

South African middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen is reportedly all set to link up with the Rajasthan Royals franchise and is a fitness test away from having his deal finalized. The Royals currently have just five overseas players at their disposal, with Livingstone pulling out of the IPL.
There could yet be light at the end of the tunnel for Rajasthan Royals as reports have emerged stating that the franchise are days away from confirming the signing of South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen. The right-hander, who enjoyed a remarkably successful limited-overs series against Pakistan, went unsold in the mini-auction but is now all set to link up with the Royals as an injury replacement.
Having lost both Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone due to different reasons, the Royals currently have only five overseas players at their disposal and the addition of van der Dussen would come as a much-needed one for the bottom-placed side. The news was reported by ‘Netwerk24’, which claimed that the 32-year-old was approached by the Royals earlier this week, and is one fitness test away from linking up with the Sanju Samson-led side.
Barring Stokes and Livingstone, the Royals are still sweating on the fitness of Jofra Archer. The MVP of IPL 2020, Archer is currently recovering from an elbow injury, and the ECB are yet to confirm whether the Sussex speedster will be fit enough to feature in the second half of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.
