IPL 2021 | Something is missing in our batting line-up, points out Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, after the loss against Punjab Kings, has pointed out that there is something missing in their batting line-up after yet another terrible batting display. Rohit also insisted that Suraykumar Yadav batted at No.4 to counter the Punjab spinners with his ability to play spin well.

Despite possessing a star-studded batting line-up, Mumbai Indians could only put on 21 runs on board after six overs of the powerplay, showcasing their vulnerability against Punjab Kings. Even after that, Mumbai’s batting did not improve much barring Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who put on 96 of their 131 runs on the night.

In response, Punjab got off the box quickly and won the game fairly easily, handing Mumbai their second straight loss at the venue, with both teams chasing against them. At the post-match presentation, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma pointed out that something is terribly missing in their batting line-up, which has become a major worry for the franchise. Rohit also insisted that Suryakumar Yadav batted at No.4, to counter the Punjab spinners.

“Something is missing in our batting line-up, we are not able 20 overs in the fashion we want and something that we have to look at and see what we can do. It was just a tactical thing, we wanted someone who would bat well against the spinners and SKY was the one to do that. But when you play on such a challenging pitch then you have to be ready for all the possibilities,” Rohit admitted in the post-match presentation.

Rohit also admitted that Mumbai didn’t put on enough runs on board, on a surface that he insisted was not a ‘bad’ wicket to bat on. However, what he pointed out was that Mumbai’s terrible application with the bat resulted in the loss.

“Not enough runs. I still feel it is not a bad wicket to bat on. You saw how they batted and won the game by 9 wickets. It is just the application which is missing in our batting. If you get 150-160 on this wicket then you are always in the game, that is something we failed to do in the last two games,” Rohit admitted.

The Indian opener also insisted that Punjab’s bowlers bowled exceedingly well in the powerplay, which gave Ishan Kishan and him a tough time to bat.

“You can look at it either way, I thought their bowlers bowled well in the powerplay, Ishan was trying to hit but couldn't get it and even I was not able to hit. We have batted well in the powerplay but today we failed to do so,” he added.

Rohit also came hard on his team, adding that they are not putting enough effort as a unit in the field, which has resulted in three losses for them this season after five games.

“When you try, if it works it looks good and if it doesn't work then it looks bad, but we always back the decision we make. We are not putting enough effort on the field and when the conditions are tough you need to understand how you need to bat and how you need to bowl,” he concluded.