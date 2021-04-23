IPL 2021 | ECB confirm that Jofra Archer will sit out of the 2021 IPL

Today at 6:51 PM
After injury blow to Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone pulling out due to bubble fatigue, Rajasthan Royals have been dealt the ultimate blow, with ECB, on Friday, confirming that Jofra Archer would sit out of the 2021 IPL. However, the timeline of his return hasn’t been announced yet.
In a fortnight, Rajasthan Royals have their season upside-down, on and off the field, with both results and personnel changes not going in their favour. On the field, the Royals have just picked up one win from their first four games, landing them in the bottom spot on the IPL table. Away from the field, they have lost the services of both Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone during the tournament.
First, Stokes, in an attempt to dismiss Chris Gayle, jammed his fingers, which then resulted in a fracture, ruling him out of the tournament. Livingstone, earlier in the week, pulled out of the tournament citing ‘bubble fatigue’ with the franchise not yet opting for a replacement. However, now, the ECB, in a statement on Friday confirmed that speedster Jofra Archer will sit out of the 2021 edition of the tournament.
Archer, who was Rajasthan’s leading wicket-taker from last year’s IPL, was expected to take some part in the tournament after returning from his injury. However, ECB put that down, stating that the pacer won’t be part of the tournament.
“Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress. Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex,” ECB’s statement confirmed.
“It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course,” it added.
