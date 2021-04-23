 user tracker image
    IPL 2021 | Axar Patel joins Delhi Capitals camp after recovering from Covid-19

    Axar has joined the Delhi camp after recovering from Covid

    IPL 2021 | Axar Patel joins Delhi Capitals camp after recovering from Covid-19

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:35 AM

    Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel, who’d tested positive for Covid-19 a week prior to the commencement of IPL 2021, has entered the team bubble after successfully recovering from the virus. Patel’s return means that Delhi will release ‘short-term replacement’ Shams Mulani from the squad.

    Delhi Capitals have received a huge boost to their campaign as all-rounder Axar Patel has joined the squad after successfully recovering from Covid-19. Axar, who played 15 games for the Capitals in 2020 and was integral to the side reaching the final, had tested positive for Covid-19 a week ahead of the tournament and had to spend no less than three weeks at a medical care facility.

    Concerned about his availability, the Capitals had even in fact signed Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani as a short-term Covid-19 replacement. But all is well now as the 27-year-old has joined the side ahead of their clash versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. 

    As per the rules, Delhi will now have to release Shams Mulani, who they signed as a short-term replacement. Mulani will also now not be eligible to sign for any other franchise for the rest of the season. The left-arm spinner featured in no games in his time as a Covid-replacement for Axar Patel. 

