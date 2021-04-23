IPL 2021 | Axar Patel joins Delhi Capitals camp after recovering from Covid-19

Today at 9:35 AM
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel, who’d tested positive for Covid-19 a week prior to the commencement of IPL 2021, has entered the team bubble after successfully recovering from the virus. Patel’s return means that Delhi will release ‘short-term replacement’ Shams Mulani from the squad.
Delhi Capitals have received a huge boost to their campaign as all-rounder Axar Patel has joined the squad after successfully recovering from Covid-19. Axar, who played 15 games for the Capitals in 2020 and was integral to the side reaching the final, had tested positive for Covid-19 a week ahead of the tournament and had to spend no less than three weeks at a medical care facility.
Concerned about his availability, the Capitals had even in fact signed Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani as a short-term Covid-19 replacement. But all is well now as the 27-year-old has joined the side ahead of their clash versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
📹 | Smiles and hugs all around as Bapu returned to the DC camp 😁🤗— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2021
Oh, how we missed you, @akshar2026 💙
P.S. Kya challlaaaaa? 🤭#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCAllAccess @OctaFX @ITCGrandChola pic.twitter.com/wRl1I1M5dW
As per the rules, Delhi will now have to release Shams Mulani, who they signed as a short-term replacement. Mulani will also now not be eligible to sign for any other franchise for the rest of the season. The left-arm spinner featured in no games in his time as a Covid-replacement for Axar Patel.
