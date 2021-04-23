Earn enough to be able to pay an over-rate fine by placing these three bets from the Mumbai-Punjab clash

Suryakumar Yadav to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.90

We keep going back to Suryakumar Yadav and quite frankly, there's a reason for that: he just keeps delivering. He might not have set the stage on fire this season, sure, but SKY has been pretty consistent. Across four games this season, the right-hander has passed 22.5 three times and has been one of the most fluent batsmen on the sticky wickets of Chennai. If you go back a bit and include his T20I numbers, SKY has passed 22.5 in 5 of his last 6 T20 knocks. He's been guilty of not converting starts, yes, but seldom has he perished without making an impact. One of the reasons could be because he loves batting in Chennai. Suryakumar averages 41.6 at Chepauk and has scored under 22.5 just twice at the venue, once in his last 5 knocks. With the Punjab bowlers still finding their Chennai groove, the right-hander would be eager to rack up yet another healthy score, come Friday.

22.5 for SKY and 27.5 for Rohit. I mean, it's fair to raise the bar for the skipper, right? Criticized in the past for not being prolific, skipper Rohit Sharma has been Mumbai's best batsmen this season. The top run-getter for the side so far this season, Rohit has passed 27.5 in three of his four knocks and was agonizingly run out in the only knock in which he didn't score over 27.5. In 4 of his last 5 T20 knocks, T20Is included, Mr.Dependable Rohit has passed 27.5, and he's also crossed the magic number in 4 of his last 6 knocks in Chennai. Rohit will also be eager to face Punjab, having struck a 70 in the first H2H clash last season, and has passed 27.5 in two of the last 3 H2H matches versus the Kings. With MI in a spot of bother, Rohit will be keen to lead from the front.

Mumbai Indians have been MI this season alright, just that the 'i" stands for imposters. After tearing the competition apart last season, Mumbai, this time around, have comfortably been the worst batting side. They've so far averaged 142.75 batting first and are the ONLY side in the entire competition to not have touched the 160-run mark all season. They fared decently in their first encounter versus RCB, scoring 159, but since then it has been a steady downward spiral - MI's last three scores read 152, 150 and 137 and each of the three games has seen the defending champs endure an embarrassing collapse. MI are also the only side that has not passed 160 in Chennai (min 2 matches at the venue) this season and one of the reasons has been their careless batting - their average of 17.30 is the worst in the league. They tend to hate posting big scores in Chepauk for some reason as Rohit's side are yet to cross 160 at the venue since 2019, in six attempts. Punjab are not the greatest of bowling sides, but a bit of discipline might just be enough for the Kings to strangle MI on Friday.