 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Siraj's sloppy fielding at the boundary leaves Kohli and Harshal fuming

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Siraj sloppy fielding

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to Siraj's sloppy fielding at the boundary leaves Kohli and Harshal fuming

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:50 PM

    There is something about pacers and misjudgments close to the boundary rope. Taking inspiration from his fellow Indian pacer Siddarth Kaul from yesterday's game, Mohammed Siraj made a blunder in the 12th over when he couldn't pick up a ball and conceded a four leaving Kohli and Harshal Patel fuming.

    SIRAJ WHAT U DID?

    SELFISH SIRAJ!

    CARELESS FIELDER!

    THAT WAS A CATCH!

    EASY ONE!

    WHAT WAS THAT?

    HAHA!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down