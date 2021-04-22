Twitter reacts to Siraj's sloppy fielding at the boundary leaves Kohli and Harshal fuming

Today at 8:50 PM
There is something about pacers and misjudgments close to the boundary rope. Taking inspiration from his fellow Indian pacer Siddarth Kaul from yesterday's game, Mohammed Siraj made a blunder in the 12th over when he couldn't pick up a ball and conceded a four leaving Kohli and Harshal Patel fuming.
SIRAJ WHAT U DID?
April 22, 2021
SELFISH SIRAJ!
Siraj selfish bcoz easy catch from h.Patel 🧢— Govind (@govind15291603) April 22, 2021
CARELESS FIELDER!
Siraj is such a careless fielder#RCBvsRR— 🌞 (@powerr_hitterr) April 22, 2021
THAT WAS A CATCH!
Siraj Bhai bowled well in the start of the innings.— Hale Muduka (@Ashtaa_vakra) April 22, 2021
This has been written when siraj didn't catch or stop the four of parag.
EASY ONE!
That's an easy one to catch mann, Siraj— Follow avvu ra battu!! (@CricbookCricket) April 22, 2021
WHAT WAS THAT?
What just happened ?— Alok Ranjan (@itsalokranjan) April 22, 2021
Siraj wasn't clear to either go for catch or save the boundary.
HAHA!
Siraj man😂😂— Vivian's girl (@ayaansh1701) April 22, 2021
That should have been a catch#RCBvsRR
