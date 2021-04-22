 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Kohli hilariously forgetting that he won the toss as he's left astonished at calling it right

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Kohli doesn't believe he won the toss

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to Kohli hilariously forgetting that he won the toss as he's left astonished at calling it right

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:46 PM

    One can still expect an ageing MS Dhoni to play quickfire cameos than backing Virat Kohli to win tosses. However, Virat called it right at the toss today against Sanju Samson but a hilarious moment followed it as he forgot that, and instinctively went backwards given he's so used to losing tosses.

    NOT USED TO WINNING!

    LMAO!!

    HAHA!!

    LOL!

    VIRAT KOHLI, HAHA!

    ROFL!

    VIRAT WINNING TOSS!

    HE DIDN'T BELIEVE!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down