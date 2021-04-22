Twitter reacts to Kohli hilariously forgetting that he won the toss as he's left astonished at calling it right

Today at 7:46 PM
One can still expect an ageing MS Dhoni to play quickfire cameos than backing Virat Kohli to win tosses. However, Virat called it right at the toss today against Sanju Samson but a hilarious moment followed it as he forgot that, and instinctively went backwards given he's so used to losing tosses.
"I'm not used to winning tosses" 😅 @imVkohli #RCB have the toss and they will bowl first against #RR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/a0bX6JNGak— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2021
Lmao wtf happened at the Toss... Why was Virat so absent minded there??? I can't 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Akshay (@Kohlify) April 22, 2021
Virat won the toss again and he can't believe 😅.. #RCBvsRR— Monu (@crixmonumanya) April 22, 2021
Damn Virat got so used to losing the toss at this time... he cant process when he wins one😂🤦♂️— Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) April 22, 2021
When you are in full mood that you are going to loose the toss 😅 #RCBvRR #Virat— MAYUR CHOUHAN (@themayurchouhan) April 22, 2021
#RCB #IPL2021— Ayushi (@BaniyaGurl) April 22, 2021
Virat after winning toss- pic.twitter.com/68NiTF6yJL
Virat Kohli : ( At The Toss Again )— M S C 🌹 (@_friendlycheema) April 22, 2021
" Tossed The Coin And Went Away Then Said I Won The Toss, Sorry I Don't Win Much Tosses "
So That's Why He Didn't Gave Much Attention, He Couldn't Believe He Has Won AnoTher Toss ... 😹😹❤️ pic.twitter.com/F7RIEbA0OC
Virat Kohli had a brainfade there but I wonder why Sanju didn't told him its you who has won. He too came in front so sure that he has won the toss😂— Rishabh (@HereComesTrophy) April 22, 2021
