Reports | BCCI pondering allowing ‘certain category of Indian cricketers’ to participate in The Hundred

The past 18 months has seen the relationship between the BCCI and the ECB grow thicker and recently, ‘The Telegraph’ reported that the two boards are extremely keen to work together in the months and years to come. The Telegraph, even before Warwickshire roped in Hanuma Vihari, had reported that more Indian cricketers will follow Shreyas Iyer’s path and play in the English domestic season this year and had also revealed that ECB could offer IPL franchises stakes in ‘The Hundred’ teams to potentially get the Indian board to allow its players to partake in the competition.