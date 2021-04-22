IPL 2021 | Need honest review about our batting, we keep on failing, admits Sanju Samson

Rajasthan continued their losing streak as they succumbed to their third defeat of the tournament, against Bangalore at the Wankhede, on Thursday. Put to bat first, Sanju Samson's men had the worst possible start as they lost three wickets for 32 runs in the Powerplay, with their key men back to the pavilion early. After that, the trio of Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia put up a strong fight to propel the Royals to 177. But it proved too easy for the Challengers as they shot down the target with 21 balls to spare, with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal adding an unbeaten 181-run-stand for the first-wicket.