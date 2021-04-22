IPL 2021 | Need honest review about our batting, we keep on failing, admits Sanju Samson

Today at 11:40 PM
Post another horrible outing, RR skipper Sanju Samson stated that the team needs to introspect its batting as failing has become second nature for them. After a horrendous start, the Royals fought back later to score 177 and Samson remarked that the team needs to keep the fighting spirit alive.
Rajasthan continued their losing streak as they succumbed to their third defeat of the tournament, against Bangalore at the Wankhede, on Thursday. Put to bat first, Sanju Samson's men had the worst possible start as they lost three wickets for 32 runs in the Powerplay, with their key men back to the pavilion early. After that, the trio of Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia put up a strong fight to propel the Royals to 177. But it proved too easy for the Challengers as they shot down the target with 21 balls to spare, with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal adding an unbeaten 181-run-stand for the first-wicket.
Reflecting on yet another harrowing loss for his side, Sanju Samson suggested that the team needs to do some real introspection as they have been failing far too enough. However, he also added as hurtful as the loss was, they need to fight back strongly.
"Our batsmen did really well to get a score on the board but they did really well to chase without losing a wicket. We need to do some homework and need an honest review about our batting.That's what this sport is all about, we keep on failing and we keep on coming about. It puts you down but you have to keep on fighting," Samson said in the post-match presentation.
With the win, Kohli's men have regained the top-spot on the points table. While Rajasthan are lying at the bottom of the table, with just two points after four games. The Royals will now lock horns with Kolkata on April 24 in Mumbai.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.