IPL 2021 | KKR skipper Eoin Morgan fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

The Indian Premier League (IPL) have added insult to the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) injury as the franchise's skipper, Eoin Morgan, has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in his side's clash versus the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. KKR, who entered Wednesday's contest on the back of consecutive losses, conceded over 200 for a second game running, and a forgettable showing from the team's top order saw the side register its third consecutive defeat of the season. Heroic showings from the trio of Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik proved insufficient as CSK triumphed over KKR to send the Knight Riders to 6th position in the points table.