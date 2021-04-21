IPL 2021 | KKR skipper Eoin Morgan fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

Today at 1:08 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in his side's clash versus the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Wankhede. KKR, on Wednesday, came agonizingly close to pulling off a heist, but eventually succumbed to a 18-run defeat.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) have added insult to the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) injury as the franchise's skipper, Eoin Morgan, has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in his side's clash versus the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. KKR, who entered Wednesday's contest on the back of consecutive losses, conceded over 200 for a second game running, and a forgettable showing from the team's top order saw the side register its third consecutive defeat of the season. Heroic showings from the trio of Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik proved insufficient as CSK triumphed over KKR to send the Knight Riders to 6th position in the points table.
"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL confirmed in a release.
Two more over-rate offences will see skipper Eoin Morgan be banned for one match. KKR will next face 7th-placed Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 24.
