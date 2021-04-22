IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Mumbai’s clash against Punjab

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play their last game in Chennai this season on Friday as they face bottom-placed Punjab Kings, who will be desperate to rack up a win to stay alive in the competition. Mumbai too are in a spot of bother, having won only 2 of their first 4 games this season.

Bestowed with the ‘greatest T20 team of all time’ title after their victory in IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians have had a rough start to IPL 2021. They have been anything but convincing in their first four games of the season and currently sit at the fourth position in the points table, having won only two of their first four games. Meanwhile, Punjab have been their old selves as they’ve struggled immeasurably and have found ways to throw away games. The Kings’ season has gone downhill after victory in game 1 vs Rajasthan and thus the duo of KL Rahul and Anil Kumble will be hoping to turn their fortunes around, come Friday.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Form Guide

Mumbai Indians - L W W L

After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against both KKR and SRH, Mumbai were comprehensively beaten in their previous encounter versus the Capitals. While the bowlers have done an exceptional job all season, the batting continues to remain a concern. The Delhi encounter saw the middle-order collapse for the fourth game running and the trio of Ishan Kishan, Krunal and Hardik Pandya are yet to make meaningful contributions with the bat this season. The Blues will be hoping for a much better showing with the bat on Friday.

Punjab Kings - L L L W

The victory versus Rajasthan turned out to be a false dawn as Punjab have been disappointing since their first game of the season. Like Mumbai, Punjab have been prone to collapses but their bowling has arguably been the worst of all 8 sides. Barring the impressive Arshdeep Singh, every single Punjab bowler has misfired and they can ill afford to do so at a venue like Chennai, which is tailor-made for bowlers to dominate.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Head to Head

Total - 26

MI - 14

PBKS - 12

No Result - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Last meeting

In their last H2H clash, Punjab and Mumbai played out arguably the greatest match in T20 history. Both sides posted 176/6 in their quota of 20 overs and could only be separated after two Super Overs. The game had everything, and certainly staked a claim to be the greatest IPL match of all time.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Probable Playing XI

PBKS - KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Match 17, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keepers - KL Rahul

Batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle

All-rounders - Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers - Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Captain - Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain - Mayank Agarwal

Match Info

Match - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Match 17

Date - Friday, April 23, 2021

Time – 7:30 PM IST

Venue – M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai