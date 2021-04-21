Twitter reacts to Sid Kaul's hilarious misjudged drop catch leaving on-field umpire perplexed

Deepak Hooda, facing his second ball, went for a hook shot, but he mistimed the ball. Now, Siddarth Kaul, who was stationed at the fine leg, made a jumping attempt but the ball went over his head. But here there was a twist. First, it looked as if there wasn't anything wrong with the attempt but it would later be discovered that Kaul had made an epic blunder. The SRH pacer had made a massive misjudgment as he was well inside when he needed to be close to the ropes, and the ball, no wonder, flew over his head and it bounced in front of the ropes.