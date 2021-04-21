Twitter reacts to Sid Kaul's hilarious misjudged drop catch leaving on-field umpire perplexed

Today at 4:52 PM
There's no dearth of talents in cricketers and today Sid Kaul showed that he can have an alternate career in stand-up comedy as such was his comical misjudgment of a catch. Not only did he drop a catch but he even left the umpire confused, as the official had no clue whether it was a four or six.
A day game in Chepauk was expected to soar up our excitement juices given the high-scoring game between Bangalore and Kolkata, the last time an afternoon encounter took place. But soon, we were back to the run of the mill cricket at Chepauk, which is usually a snooze-fest.
PBKS scored merely 32 runs in the Powerplay overs and on a sticky surface, with batting proving to be challenging. Even the aggressive duo of Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle were fairly cautious before Mayank departed on the bowling of Khaeel Ahmed in the seventh over. And as fate would have it, Nicholas Pooran was unfortunate to be run-out on the very next ball. And soon after, on the third delivery of Vijay Shankar's eighth over, there was another chance for Hyderabad. To their dismay, it went begging.
Deepak Hooda, facing his second ball, went for a hook shot, but he mistimed the ball. Now, Siddarth Kaul, who was stationed at the fine leg, made a jumping attempt but the ball went over his head. But here there was a twist. First, it looked as if there wasn't anything wrong with the attempt but it would later be discovered that Kaul had made an epic blunder. The SRH pacer had made a massive misjudgment as he was well inside when he needed to be close to the ropes, and the ball, no wonder, flew over his head and it bounced in front of the ropes.
David Warner was stunned. Kaul couldn't reflect on what had just happened. It was so hilariously badly judged that it even messed up the umpire's head as he first signaled a six to only change it to a four, seconds later. Got to admit that Kaul has some skills to leave one and all in splits.
Ridiculous Umpiring! :P
April 21, 2021
Hahaha!
Umpire does not like Punjab. #PBKSvSRH #ipl— bhupendra singh (@bhupendra222000) April 21, 2021
He was not sure what he witnessed!
Well done umpire sir 🥳— Dinesh (@dc_seychelles) April 21, 2021
Happens once in a while!
Bhai kya umpire hai ye🤯— Rohith࿗ (@wrohithtf) April 21, 2021
Ye bike hue hai umpire— Ank (@ankmehta45) April 21, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.