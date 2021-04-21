Twitter reacts to livid Faf du Plessis teaching Prasidh a lesson as youngster foul-mouths after bowling sloppy full-toss

Miffed by the bowler’s actions, the veteran, on the very next ball, decided to teach the youngster a lesson. Having delivered a rocket on the fourth ball, Prasidh decided to change pace on ball five and rolled his arm over in order to outsmart du Plessis. What the youngster didn’t know, however, was that the batsman was already two steps ahead of him. Anticipating a slower ball, du Plessis moved to his right, got down on his knees and scoop-swatted the ball over short fine-leg. The execution was exemplary and the timing was impeccable and a combination of the two ensured that the ball raced off to the boundary rope.