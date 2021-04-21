Twitter reacts to livid Faf du Plessis teaching Prasidh a lesson as youngster foul-mouths after bowling sloppy full-toss

Today at 9:31 PM
IPL 2020 saw Stoinis teach Navdeep Saini a lesson after the speedster refused to apologize after bowling a beamer, and a beta version of the incident occured today in Mumbai. After Prasidh sledged Faf du Plessis after bowling a sloppy full toss, the latter smacked a boundary on the very next ball.
One of the USPs of the IPL is that it pits the very best local talent in the country against not just the best cricketers in the world, but some of the greatest of all time. The catchphrase of the tournament has remained “Where Talent meets opportunity” precisely because of this reason and these past/present vs future clashes often make for a riveting watch. The CSK vs KKR clash today at the Wankhede oversaw a modern-day legend, Faf du Plessis, lock horns with one of the fieriest young pacers in the world, Prasidh Krishna, and boy it turned out to be a box-office battle.
It all began with a misdirected full-toss bowled by Prasidh. On the fourth ball of the 16th over, Prasidh, with rather slippery hands, delivered a rank waist-high full toss on off-stump that was excruciatingly close to being a dangerous beamer. The call was touch-and-go and Prasidh got away with it, but the fired-up youngster, after clearly erring, gave a mouthful to the batsman, du Plessis, who failed to put bat to ball. Du Plessis was expecting an apology from Prasidh and did not get it, so was clearly exasperated by the behavior of the bowler, who seemingly out of nowhere slegded the South African.
Miffed by the bowler’s actions, the veteran, on the very next ball, decided to teach the youngster a lesson. Having delivered a rocket on the fourth ball, Prasidh decided to change pace on ball five and rolled his arm over in order to outsmart du Plessis. What the youngster didn’t know, however, was that the batsman was already two steps ahead of him. Anticipating a slower ball, du Plessis moved to his right, got down on his knees and scoop-swatted the ball over short fine-leg. The execution was exemplary and the timing was impeccable and a combination of the two ensured that the ball raced off to the boundary rope.
The final ball of the over, a dot, was uneventful, but in a span of three deliveries du Plessis ensured that he’d caught one of the up-and-coming talents in the world a lesson - to stay humble.
REVENGE!!
You can't beat FAF!
Thats one thing Prasidh cant Faf about ..beating Faf Du Plessis #CSKvsKKR #fafduplessis #IPL2021live— SUN-J (@TheScorpionKink) April 21, 2021
No messing with faf!!
Prasidh messing with Faf😑— JonSnow (@kantaalgyahuyar) April 21, 2021
HAHA!
How many of you noticed thookudurai #faf reaction to prasidh Krishna's bowling...😬🤯— Krishna (@Krishna_Offl_) April 21, 2021
WHISTLEPODU!!
🔥💥😎 #FafDuPlessis | #WhistlePodu | #Yellove pic.twitter.com/eAKBJw31wA— Faf Du Plessis Fan Club 🦁 (@TrendsFaf) April 21, 2021
FADU faf!!
Fafdu 😍😍❤️❤️#fafduplessis ❤️#CSKvsKKR— Er. KRG 🤩 #csk 💛 (@cutest_chhori) April 21, 2021
