Twitter reacts to Fabian Allen challenging Cottrell and Bravo with his killer moves after dismissing Warner

Today at 7:21 PM
These West Indies players play the game with a lot of style and charisma and make sure they revel every moment of happiness in the field. Today, PBKS all-rounder Fabian Allen entertained one and all as he unleashed a new celebration move that caught everyone's attention.
What kinda celebration is this??
April 21, 2021
He's got future!!
Fabian Allen makes his #PBKS debut against #SRH , the team that released him not so long ago.— Krishnadev Roy (@the_krishnadev) April 21, 2021
Love these stories in the IPL. #PBKSvSRH #IPL2021
That's really really a weird, insane celebration from Allen! :D :D
Fabian Allen gets his man and he brings out a typical West Indian celebration in his own way.......finally a wicket for #PBKS & a big one of the Skipper of #SRH.......Can this be an opening for them #IPL2021 #PBKSvsSRH— Sanskar Gemawat (@gemawat_sanskar) April 21, 2021
Go go go Orange Army!🥳🎉
#SRH won by 9️⃣ wickets— Priya Krishnamoorthy #BeSafe😷 (@Priyamoorthy23) April 21, 2021
They had their first win.🥰🥳🎉👏🏻#PBKSvSRH #PBKSvsSRH #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #PBKS #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL
Hahaha!
#srh won the match..🔥#OrangeOrNothing— SAGAR TARAK (@SAGARTARAK7) April 21, 2021
Happiest woman on earth!
Finally #SRH won the match... 💃💃— Ramya1494💕💕 (@Ramya1494_Sam) April 21, 2021
Off the mark in 2021 IPL💥🤙
SRH WON THE MATCH BY 9 WICKETS 💥🤙 @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/OqaHFpVDZt— THOMAS SHELBY 👑 (@rohithcool5) April 21, 2021
Kane mawa is Lub & Lucky Charm to SRH😍
Finally #KaneWilliamson is back 🔥— Arjun Mahe (@ArjunMaheYT) April 21, 2021
Finally we won the match 🥳
Finally saw her smile #kaviyammaran 😍#srh @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/h9KaATgj6A
Played one— Muhammad Afaq (@1tx_afaq) April 21, 2021
Won one
Call him Lucky charm or Team player choice is yours 👍#pkvssrh #SRh #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/yAQJone3YW
