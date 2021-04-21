Twitter reacts to Bairstow's 'unique' run-out of Shami as keeper runs batsman out despite smashing one bail with knee

Today at 5:40 PM
Jonny Bairstow really knows how to keep the fans entertained and and today he was involved in one of the most weird run-outs seen in recent times. In the 20th over, he accidentally smashed one bail with his knee before collecting the ball, but then took off the other bail to run Shami out.
Cricket keeps throwing up one bizarre incident after another and especially if it's the IPL, there is no end to goof-ups, comical moments and also some unique run-outs. After dominating the Kings, SRH were in a commanding position by the time the final over of the innings approached them.
However, it didn't had the best of starts as just on the second delivery of the 20th over, SRH gloveman Jonny Bairstow let off a boundary as he didn't stay down with the ball dodging him, leaving the bowler Siddarth Kaul stunned. And on the fourth delivery of the over, he again made an epic meal of a flat throw from Vijay Shankar after the Punjab batters Shami and Arshdeep tried to steal a second but they were too late on it.
Bairstow accidentally had knocked off one bail with his knee anticipating the throw from the fielder. However, the good thing was, as per the laws of the game, if only one bail comes off, you don't need to uproot the stumps and just knocking the other bail does the job. And that is exactly what Bairstow did, he smashed the stumps with his hands. Forget one bail, a whole stump went flying. And despite an early blip from the SRH wicketkeeper, Shami had to take the long walk back to the pavilion as Punjab were dismissed for 120 before even completing their full quota of 20 overs.
Made it look so complicated in the end!
April 21, 2021
Hahaha! True AF
Cannot stand Murugan Ashwin. Absolutely cannot.— Prakash (@JamesBond49) April 21, 2021
Should have made it much easier!
A healthy edge and taken comfortably by Jonny Bairstow and Ashwin has to depart for 9. S Kaul get's his first wicket of the day!#IPLWITHANISSAJAN #IPL2021 #cricktunplugged #VIVOIPL #SRHvPBKS #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/YZAXyMNXfh— Anis Sajan (@mrcricketuae) April 21, 2021
ROLF!!! :D :D :D
Jonny Bairstow is sleepy AF! #IPL2021 #IPLKwatle— Abhinav Sundaram (@LotOfGarbageOut) April 21, 2021
Don't think so!
Is Jonny Bairstow the first keeper to wear a floppy hat?— Pranaav (@Pranaav_512) April 21, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.