Twitter reacts to Bairstow's 'unique' run-out of Shami as keeper runs batsman out despite smashing one bail with knee

Bairstow accidentally had knocked off one bail with his knee anticipating the throw from the fielder. However, the good thing was, as per the laws of the game, if only one bail comes off, you don't need to uproot the stumps and just knocking the other bail does the job. And that is exactly what Bairstow did, he smashed the stumps with his hands. Forget one bail, a whole stump went flying. And despite an early blip from the SRH wicketkeeper, Shami had to take the long walk back to the pavilion as Punjab were dismissed for 120 before even completing their full quota of 20 overs.