Twitter reacts to anticlimax at Wankhede as Andre Russell unleashes ‘worst leave of the year’ to self-detonate

Today at 10:45 PM
Could you imagine racing to 54 off 21 balls and single-handedly keeping your side’s hopes alive only to…….be dismissed by a LEAVE? Andre Russell’s best IPL knock in two years came to the most anti-climatic end as the Jamaican left a straight ball from Sam Curran, only to see his stumps get rattled.
WHAT A DELIVERY!
April 21, 2021
SAM CURRAN, YOU BEAUTY!
What a delivery of Sam curran to dismiss russell.#csk #CSKvKKR— Pranjal Maware (@MawarePranjal) April 21, 2021
KNOCKED RUSSELL!
Knocked him over, what a talent young Sam Curran, is there anything he can't do. Surely he's turned the match on its head by picking Russell here.#KKRvCSK #KKRvsCSK #IPL2021— Ashwanth (@AshwanthTweets) April 21, 2021
RUSTLE POWER IS GONE!
Sam Curran Russells (rustles) KKR!#CSKvKKR #IPL2021— Viju Cherian (@vijucherian) April 21, 2021
BRILLIANT!
Brilliant bluff from Curran to knock Russell off. Played him like a flute!👏🦁#WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL— Hussnain Magsi (@Husnain_a_Magsi) April 21, 2021
BOWLED!
RUSSELL #BOWLED ..!!!— Shivam Arora (@shivam22arora) April 21, 2021
SAM CURRAN YOU BEAUTY..!!!#CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu
England allrounders playing a valuable role for #CSK #curran#MoeenAli
THAT AGGRESSION!
Sammmm that aggression after Russell wicket 🔥🔥🔥— Pramod S (@iPramod6s19) April 21, 2021
Sam Curran 😍😍😍#KKRvCSK#IPL2021 #WhistlePodu
CHECKMATE!
Russell : It's going outside the leg stump.— Mrigank L.Baranwal (@finisher1298) April 21, 2021
Curran : seriously mate 😆#CSK #CSKvKKR
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.