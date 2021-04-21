 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to anticlimax at Wankhede as Andre Russell unleashes ‘worst leave of the year’ to self-detonate

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Sam curran delivers the best to take ruseell wicket

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to anticlimax at Wankhede as Andre Russell unleashes ‘worst leave of the year’ to self-detonate

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:45 PM

    Could you imagine racing to 54 off 21 balls and single-handedly keeping your side’s hopes alive only to…….be dismissed by a LEAVE? Andre Russell’s best IPL knock in two years came to the most anti-climatic end as the Jamaican left a straight ball from Sam Curran, only to see his stumps get rattled.

    WHAT A DELIVERY!

    SAM CURRAN, YOU BEAUTY!

    KNOCKED RUSSELL!

    RUSTLE POWER IS GONE!

    BRILLIANT!

    BOWLED!

    THAT AGGRESSION!

    CHECKMATE!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down