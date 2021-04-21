Three bets that could knight your week in Kolkata’s clash against Chennai

Today at 12:59 PM
The Knight Riders might have had a torrid start but against CSK, they have every possibility of making a comeback and starting a good run in the tournament. On the other hand, Chennai can just keep going from strength to strength after their win over Punjab and Rajasthan at the venue.
Kolkata Knight Riders to score above 47.5 runs in the powerplay @1.90
KKR scores in powerplay this season - 50, 45, 57
Despite the venue being Chennai, where runs have been on the drier end, Kolkata Knight Riders have had a supreme powerplay approach, with their batting display. In the three innings at the venue, KKR had scores of 50, 45 and 57, which shows that they get off to a good start in the powerplay. Now not just that, a change in venue - Mumbai - where scoring runs have been better and easier than Chepauk will surely get the Knight Riders happier. This is exactly where the bet gets its steam from, given KKR’s shocking results in Chennai. At the venue, Nitish Rana has scored 184 runs in 113 deliveries from just four games, at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 162.8, which shows that KKR have a better chance of crossing the 47.5 run mark at the venue. Barring the one game against Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings bowling display in the powerplay has been dismal, picking up just the two wickets, conceding 110 runs in two games. Even if Chennai get off their average start at the venue, the possibility of KKR openers scoring 47.5 runs in the powerplay is high, which makes this bet an enticing one. At 1.9X returns, head on to Bet247 and palace your trust for a royal retreat.
Nitish Rana to score above 22.5 runs against CSK @1.90
Nitish Rana scores this season - 80, 57, 18
After battling COVID-19 before the tournament, Nitish Rana entered the tournament as KKR’s first-choice opener, with great pressure from Rahul Tripathi. The Delhi batsman has not only soaked in the pressure but also made the fullest use of it, scoring 80, 57 and 18 in his three innings thus far in the tournament. Moving to Mumbai would be a beneficial factor for the left-hander, who has scored 184 runs at the venue, averaging 46. Not just that, against the Super Kings, despite a few low scores, Rana has an average of 26.6 and only last year, scored an 87 against the opposition in a losing cause. Thus far in the season, the left-hander has scored 155 runs, averaging 51.66 and striking the ball at 135.96. Given Rana has struggled against raw pace or quality leg-spin this season, Chennai Super Kings fielding none of the two would surely give the left-hander a great chance of crossing the 22.5 run mark. So what stops you from logging into Sky247 and placing your bet in the market, which has the potential to give you a 1.9X return.
Total match wickets above 12.5 wickets @1.85
The mighty Wankhede, the one where batsmen have had a royal feast has slowly started to dissipate and what’s more shocking? Chennai bowlers got nine of Rajasthan’s wickets in the second innings, which shows that the wickets at the ‘Khede is slowly starting to slow up, allowing control for bowlers. Now coming to these two wickets, KKR are expected to field a better lineup this time around, with Lockie Ferguson set to take Shakib’s place. Chennai, on the other hand, can choose from Lungi or Bravo for Wednesday’s clash, either way giving them wicket-taking options. Since the Punjab clash, in Wankhede, there have been 53 wickets in the last four games, which suggests that a total match wicket above 12.5 doesn’t look too risky. On average, there have been 13.25 wickets lost every clash, which suggests that the wickets this time around isn’t going to drastically change, making this one of the safest bets at the venue. Shocking, isn’t it? So don’t hang on, head on to Sky247, place your trust and of course, your bet for a 1.85X return.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.