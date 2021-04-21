Three bets that could knight your week in Kolkata’s clash against Chennai

Despite the venue being Chennai, where runs have been on the drier end, Kolkata Knight Riders have had a supreme powerplay approach, with their batting display. In the three innings at the venue, KKR had scores of 50, 45 and 57, which shows that they get off to a good start in the powerplay. Now not just that, a change in venue - Mumbai - where scoring runs have been better and easier than Chepauk will surely get the Knight Riders happier. This is exactly where the bet gets its steam from, given KKR’s shocking results in Chennai. At the venue, Nitish Rana has scored 184 runs in 113 deliveries from just four games, at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 162.8, which shows that KKR have a better chance of crossing the 47.5 run mark at the venue. Barring the one game against Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings bowling display in the powerplay has been dismal, picking up just the two wickets, conceding 110 runs in two games. Even if Chennai get off their average start at the venue, the possibility of KKR openers scoring 47.5 runs in the powerplay is high, which makes this bet an enticing one. At 1.9X returns, head on to Bet247 and palace your trust for a royal retreat.