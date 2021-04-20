IPL 2021 | We were under pressure before Mishra got us back into the game, admits Rishabh Pant

Today at 12:03 AM
Crediting Amit Mishra’s spell of 4/24, Rishabh Pant has admitted that Delhi Capitals were under pressure after Rohit Sharma’s assault before Amit Mishra got them back in the game. Pant also insisted that Lalit Yadav’s promotion was to groom him for the future and added that he can really be helpful.
While Mumbai were on the ascendancy, with their skipper Rohit Sharma tonking the Delhi bowlers, Rishabh Pant had no choice but to introduce their lead spinner Amit Mishra into the attack. The leg-spinner, who in his first over of the game had conceded 10 runs before picking up two crucial wickets in his next over, sending the in-form batsman Rohit and Hardik Pandya back to the dressing room.
In his second spell, the leg-spinner picked up four important wickets, conceding 14 runs, which changed the course of the encounter as Delhi closed out the game by six wickets. In the post-match presentation, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant insisted that Delhi were under pressure before Amit Mishra got them back into the game.
“When we started we were a little under pressure. Mishy bhai got us into the game. Bowlers did a great job to restrict them to 136. We like to talk it into the ground, take one match at a time,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.
The young skipper also added that the ploy to send Lalit Yadav up the order was to groom him for the future, expressing that the right-hander can do wonders on these pitches.
“He's a great Indian player we're trying to groom (Lalit Yadav). Can do wonders on pitches like these. What we've learnt is if you keep wickets in hand you can chase any target.”
