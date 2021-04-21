IPL 2021 | We asked Abhishek Sharma to work on his bowling and he did that, reveals David Warner 

Today at 7:53 PM
After getting off the mark in the tournament with two points on the table, David Warner, post game, revealed that the team management had asked Abhishek Sharma to work on his bowling, and it worked out well. He lauded the Sunrisers bowlers for their great efforts as they restricted Punjab to 120.
It was a complete bowling performance from the Sunrisers today against Punjab as they bundled the KL Rahul-led side to 120, which they hunted down easily with nine wickets in hand. It was a perfect start for Hyderabad bowlers as their spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone of the innings by getting rid of KL Rahul early. And then in the middle-overs, it was the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma which helped them to get to a position of ascendancy.
Abhishek Sharma, in particular, was very impressive, as he gave perfect support to Rashid Khan and even outbowled the latter in terms of picking wickets, getting the crucial scalps of Deepak Hooda and Moises Henriques. He had bowled a very tight first over and would have had Mayank Agarwal if Rashid Khan hadn't put down the catch. David Warner, speaking in the post-match presentation, revealed that the young all-rounder was asked to work on his bowling and expressed that it was good to see him coming off brilliantly now.
"He (Abhishek Sharma) is a young guy coming through and he's exciting. We asked him to work on his bowling a lot more during the series this year and he did that," Warner told the broadcasters in the post-match presentation
Warner also expressed pleasure over the way the bowlers executed their plans and got the Kings out cheaply. One of the notable additions to the Sunrisers line-up for the game was that of Kane Williamson. Warner asserted that the Kiwi skipper will be playing the role of an anchor for the side, given he's good against spin.
"Very pleasing. Our bowlers did a fantastic job and reduced them to a low score. They executed well and we won batting second. (On his dismissal) It was probably a mixture of both (mistimed and fatigue), I should have tried to hit it in the grandstand but that happens in cricket. The game plan of having him (Williamson) there is obviously to anchor the game and he rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back, he just knows his role and game plan. It's handy having him in the middle. I am really pleased we got across the line."
After losing three back-to-back games, Hyderabad finally broke their jinx and the skipper is quite confident that the team will perform well in their last game in Chennai too before the caravan moves to the other venues in the league.
"We have got one more game here. No surprises with this wicket, we got to bowl well. It's all about starting fresh again and take the wicket out of it."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.