IPL 2021 | We asked Abhishek Sharma to work on his bowling and he did that, reveals David Warner 

"Very pleasing. Our bowlers did a fantastic job and reduced them to a low score. They executed well and we won batting second. (On his dismissal) It was probably a mixture of both (mistimed and fatigue), I should have tried to hit it in the grandstand but that happens in cricket. The game plan of having him (Williamson) there is obviously to anchor the game and he rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back, he just knows his role and game plan. It's handy having him in the middle. I am really pleased we got across the line."