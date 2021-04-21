IPL 2021 | SC’s Sedentary Review: CSK vs KKR - Chennai survive late KKR onslaught to go top of the table

Where KKR lost the game

Observations

Remember when the whole of India turned in to watch Kamlesh Nagarkoti make his much-awaited IPL debut last season? That now seems a long, long time ago. Six months on, the once-most-exciting-prospect-in-the-country is now merely another domestic pacer who is very much dispensable. What’s been remarkable, though, is how, even after 11 games, KKR have no set role for the youngster. Is he an enforcer? A new-ball king? A death specialist? No one knows. The number of overs he’s bowled suggests that he, in fact, is a glorified part-timer. Last season, often operating as a fourth, fifth or sixth bowler, Nagarkoti bowled less than three overs per game on average, completing his full quota just twice. Today, replacing Harbhajan, the youngster was brought in to bowl in the 11th over and delivered two insipid overs where he neither looked like a tearaway, nor someone that possesses a bag of skills. It is evident that KKR do not have an iota of clue how to use Nagarkoti, but what’s more worrying is how the youngster looks lost every time he has the ball in his hand.

A lot of KKR’s plans in 2020 did not make sense but it was evident that they “wanted” Shubman Gill to anchor the innings. He often batted deep into the innings, amassed close to 450 runs and those runs came at a SR of 117.96. They really did not mind him batting slow. What the management instructed Gill to do this season remains unclear, but by the looks of it, it is evident that they’ve given him the green signal to eschew the ‘anchor’ tag. 47 balls is all Gill has faced across four games this season and each of his four dismissals have been instigated by hacks that have gone terribly wrong. Today, the right-hander perished slashing his first ball to third man and his intent on the night was no different to his avatar in the game versus RCB, where he departed trying to take on Jamieson despite having taken 16 runs off the first four balls of the Kiwi’s over. We know Gill has it in him to turn into a no-nonsense opener, but the question is, can KKR afford it? With Rana blowing hot-and-cold - like he always does - and with them boasting a completely out-of-form middle-order, the ploy to ask Gill to not put a price on his wicket seems detrimental to the side. As things stand, stability in batting seems non-existent so perhaps the need of the hour for KKR is to ask Gill to revert back to his conservative style in order to prevent the batting from imploding.