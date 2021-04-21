IPL 2021 | Plan was to keep it simple and bowl straight into the wicket, reveals Abhishek Sharma

Thus far in the tournament, SRH skipper David Warner had just tossed the ball once to the left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma in the tournament. However, on Wednesday’s clash, the all-rounder bowled his entire quota of four overs, where he ended with figures of 2/24. In particular, the left-arm spinner accounted for two of Punjab’s well-set batsmen, Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda.

However, well before his second spell, the left-arm spinner nearly dismissed Punjab Kings’ opener, Mayank Agarwal , only for Rashid Khan to drop a catch in the deep boundary. He also thanked the duo of Trevor Bayliss and Tom Moody for giving him the opportunity to bowl with the new ball.

“Thanks a lot (on being complimented about his bowling), have been practising with my new ball since childhood, was waiting for an opportunity to bowl with a new ball in the IPL (was my dream), was given the chance today by Bayliss and Moody sir,” he added.

Abhishek also insisted that his plan was quite simple - bowl straight and into the wicket, which resulted in him only giving away 24 runs off his four overs. The left-arm spinner also insisted that he has been practising bowling with a side-on action, which came well out in the clash against Punjab Kings.