IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma fined for slow-over rate against Delhi

On top of that, the Mumbai skipper Rohit was handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for his side maintaining a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals. As per the new IPL guidelines, a captain’s first offence leads to a Rs 12 Lakh fine, with the second being 24 lakh and the third being 30 lakh and a match-ban. On top of the second fine of 24 lakh, the members of the playing XI would also be fined 25% of their match fee or Rs. 6 lakh, whichever is less.