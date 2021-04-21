IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma fined for slow-over rate against Delhi

Today at 9:32 AM
Rohit Sharma became the second skipper in this year’s IPL to be handed a fine for slow-over rate after MS Dhoni after his side failed to bowl the overs in the stipulated time against Delhi. While Rohit has to pay Rs 12 Lakhs for the first fine, a third fine could see him banned for one game.
It was an eventful night for Rohit Sharma, who began the proceedings with his masterful batting for the Mumbai Indians. After having a sub-par strike-rate against the likes of Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin in the past, Rohit decided to attack the two spinners in the powerplay to hand Mumbai a solid base for the rest of the innings.
To his shock, the Mumbai middle-over crumbled like thin crust, in their six-wicket loss against Delhi. To add salt to the injury, the skipper was seen spending more time away from the ground, nursing an apparent niggle. Meanwhile, in his absence, Kieron Pollard was leading the troops in the middle against Delhi.
On top of that, the Mumbai skipper Rohit was handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for his side maintaining a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals. As per the new IPL guidelines, a captain’s first offence leads to a Rs 12 Lakh fine, with the second being 24 lakh and the third being 30 lakh and a match-ban. On top of the second fine of 24 lakh, the members of the playing XI would also be fined 25% of their match fee or Rs. 6 lakh, whichever is less.
"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20," read IPL's press release.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.