IPL 2021 | Could have been a different story had KKR preserved wickets, admits MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni admitted that high-scoring games are generally a lottery and claimed that KKR could have very well won today’s contest had they not lost too many wickets. Dhoni further gave insight into his conversation with young Gaikwad, who soared back to form today.

Having posted 220 batting first, a victory for CSK seemed inevitable after they took five wickets in the powerplay but KKR’s lower order had other ideas. Going for broke from ball one, the trio of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins pummelled the CSK bowlers mercilessly and took the side within touching distance of winning the game, before falling agonizingly short. The Knight Riders were in the contest until the last over of the match, but Cummins running out of partners ensured victory for CSK, who went top of the table with the win.

Speaking in the post match presentation, CSK skipper MS Dhoni admitted that the result could have been different had KKR preserved more wickets. Dhoni claimed that, in high-scoring contests, the last four overs tend to be a lottery and revealed that he reminded his team to remain humble.

“I think it's easy [for me] in a game like this because from the 15th and 16th over onwards, the contest was between the fast bowler and the batsman [laughs]. It was you vs me. The side that won was maybe the one that executed it better,” Dhoni said in the post match presentation.

“If 20 overs had been completed, it would have been more closer. It's important to be humble and give respect to the opposition. Every IPL team has big-hitters. I told them [my team-mates] we have good runs on the board, but we need to stay humble.”

Deepak Chahar and Faf du Plessis put up strong individual performances to take CSK to top of the table, but a significant contribution came from the bat of young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who until today found it impossible to buy a run. Walking into the contest under tremendous pressure, Gaikwad struck a nonchalant 42-ball 64 to both get back to form and seal his place in the side for the considerable future. Dhoni revealed that he had a personal conversation on the morning of the game with the youngster, who according to him ‘did not seem rattled’.

“The batting has been really well. Rutu showed his class in the last IPL. We always need to assess where he is mentally. He doesn't seem rattled and he has the basics to make it big. What would've helped him is the last few games last year when he wasn't successful.”

CSK now have a three-day break, post which they will take on RCB at the Wankhede.