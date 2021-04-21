IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Punjab’s clash against Hyderabad

Two sides reeling at the bottom of the table, Punjab Kings will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in a potentially season-defining match at the Chepauk on Wednesday. While Punjab are on a two-match losing streak, Hyderabad, meanwhile, are the only side yet to register a win in IPL 2021.

For both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021 has not gone according to the script. After an incredible auction that saw them fill all holes in the squad - at least on paper - Punjab were touted to finally wake up from their slumber but they’ve started their 2021 campaign pretty much like 2020, looking like a side that has no self-belief. The Sunrisers, meanwhile, were tipped to be favourites owing to the Chennai factor, but they’ve remarkably lost each of their three matches. Though these are early days, it is fair to say that the loser on Wednesday would find it extremely difficult to challenge for a playoff spot, particularly given how well the Chennai Super Kings have fared thus far.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Form guide

Punjab Kings - L L W

After barely crossing the line against Rajasthan in game one, Punjab’s performances in their last two games left a lot to be desired. Versus CSK all their flaws came back to haunt them at once, while versus DC some questionable batting from skipper KL Rahul and some hideous bowling from the seamers made the team look like contenders for the wooden spoon. The form of the Indian trio of Arshdeep, Shahrukh Khan and Deepak Hooda will encourage Punjab, but the 2014 finalists will need their senior players to step up, come Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L L L

W W W was what many predicted SRH to accumulate owing to them playing in favourable conditions in Chennai, but the incompetence of the 2016 champions has been staggering. Barring the trio of Warner, Bairstow and Rashid, no player has turned up and this has resulted in forgettable bowling displays and embarrassing batting collapses. IPL 2020 saw the Orange Army win matches in a heap to make the playoffs, and one suspects that Wednesday’s clash is a must-win encounter for Warner & Co. to stay alive in the competition.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head to Head

Total matches - 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 11

Punjab Kings - 5

No result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Last meeting

The last H2H clash between these two sides saw Punjab pull off one of the biggest heists in IPL history. Chasing a mere 127, SRH were cruising at 56/0 in the 6th over, but a scarcely believable bowling display from the trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh saw Punjab claim a famous 12-run victory to stay alive in the competition. With the Chennai wicket being extremely sluggish, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we witness a similar contest on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Probable Playing XI

Punjab - KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Hyderabad - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 14, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers - KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen - Manish Pandey, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders - Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Moises Henriques

Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Rashid Khan

Match Info

Match - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Match 14

Date – Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time – 3:30 PM IST

Venue – M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai