IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Kolkata’s clash against Chennai

The Wankhede, on Wednesday, will once again oversee two batting powerhouses battle it out versus each other as fifth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with a resurgent CSK side that has made early inroads. Victory for CSK will see MS Dhoni’s men go top of the IPL 2021 table.

While Kolkata Knight Riders have flattered to deceive and have been mentally weak in crunch situations, the opposite can be said for Chennai Super Kings. After kick-starting their campaign with a heavy defeat versus Delhi, CSK have been pretty much flawless and are finally looking like the side that is historically the most consistent franchise in the league’s history. The two sides played out two nail-biters last time around and the same can be expected on a belter of a Wankhede surface come Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders versus Chennai Super Kings - Form Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders - L L W

At the 35-over mark of their clash versus Mumbai, KKR looked like they would go 2-0 up, but an inexplicable implosion meant that the side, since then, has seen itself slowly get dismantled. The wheels came off for KKR in their last encounter, versus RCB, as after conceding in excess of 200, the middle-order batsmen heaved their willow-like headless chickens to seal a second consecutive defeat for the side. Among the positives is the form of the duo of Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy, but KKR will be wary of their misfiring middle-order, which to date has looked all at sea.

Chennai Super Kings - W W L

Chennai Super Kings’ campaign has been the polar opposite of KKR’s. They got thwarted in their opening encounter versus Delhi, but have blown their opponents off the park in each of their last two fixtures. The batting has been flawless since game one but what will please the side is how the bowlers have come to the party in each of the last two matches. The Punjab clash saw pacers wreak havoc, while the RR encounter saw the side spin a web around the Royals batsmen. The only concern for the team is the batting form of skipper Dhoni, who looks like he could very well cost the side matches if he spends too much time at the crease.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - Head to Head

Total - 23

Chennai - 14

Kolkata - 8

No Result - 1

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - Last meeting

The last H2H clash between CSK and KKR turned out to be one of the games of the season. CSK triumphed eventually in a see-saw contest which saw both teams exchange blows back and forth. After a Nitish Rana 87 propelled KKR to 172, CSK had to be taken over the line by a fiery cameo from Ravindra Jadeja, who blasted 31 off just 11 balls after Ruturaj Gaikwad had laid a platform with an effervescent 72.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - Probable Playing XI

KKR - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 15, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers - Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen - Faf du Plessis, Nitish Rana, Suresh Raina, Shubman Gill

All-rounders - Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers - Pat Cummins, Dwayne Bravo, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain - Moeen Ali

Vice-captain - Shubman Gill

Match Info

Match - Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Match 15

Date – Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time – 7:30 PM IST

Venue – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai