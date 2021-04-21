Chris Silverwood handed powers to select men’s squad in ECB's new system; Ed Smith axed
On Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took a drastic step, with a new system that would now see Chris Silverwood take any decisions regarding the men’s squad selection. Ed Smith, who served as the national selector, will no longer continue and will leave his role in April.
Despite the recent results not going their way, with losses across the series against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have taken drastic measures to change their system and way of operation. For the future series, starting from May, England Men’s head coach Chris Silverwood will have the ultimate decision in the selection of the squad, with Ashely Giles overseeing him as the managing director.
Meanwhile, Ed Smith, who previously was at the helm of affairs, would no longer continue in his role as the national selector, effective immediately after the end of April. James Taylor, though is set to continue with the ECB, albeit in a new role where he would now be the head scout of the cricketing system.
"I would like to personally thank Ed for his contribution to the England men's teams over the past three years," Giles said in a statement, reported Cricbuzz.
"The current process of selecting England teams has been in place for over 120 years. Even though this system has its merits, with advances in technology and a greater information gathering resource at our disposal than ever before, the restructure is in the best interests of helping England men's teams be successful,” he added.
Under the new restructure, Chris Silverwood would take decisions directly with respective skippers - Eoin Morgan and Joe Root - in the shorter and longest formats.
"The new structure also makes lines of accountability much clearer, with Chris Silverwood, as head coach, taking ultimate responsibility for picking England senior men's squads."
Ed Smith, who had served a huge role in the last year in regards to the selection of the squad and rotating players, thanked the cricketing board for laying faith in him.
"It has been a huge privilege to work with great people trying to help England cricket and I am excited about watching England's continued development. I've been very lucky to work with James Taylor, and I'm delighted that he will remain part of the new structure. My thanks to the dedicated team of scouts and to all the coaches, data analysts, medics and members of the ECB Pathway, who are available every day of the year at all hours to help England's decision-makers,” he concluded.
