    Twitter reacts to the third umpire ‘controversially’ ruling Hardik Pandya’s brilliant attempt not-out

    Hardik Pandya during IPL 2021

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:06 PM

    On the sixth delivery of Trent Boult’s first over, Shikhar Dhawan went for a glorious shot to the covers only to find a Hardik Pandya plucking the ball out in thin air. While Pandya was confident about the catch, the third umpire ruled it not out, leaving Mumbai Indians in shock as Dhawan survived.

    Great effort but not out

    No soft signal

    Dhawan must be thankful too

    Oh! That's too Harsh on Hardik

