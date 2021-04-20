Twitter reacts to the third umpire ‘controversially’ ruling Hardik Pandya’s brilliant attempt not-out

Today at 10:06 PM
On the sixth delivery of Trent Boult’s first over, Shikhar Dhawan went for a glorious shot to the covers only to find a Hardik Pandya plucking the ball out in thin air. While Pandya was confident about the catch, the third umpire ruled it not out, leaving Mumbai Indians in shock as Dhawan survived.
Great effort but not out
What an brilliant effort from hardik pandya— RCB 👑 (@viratian18183) April 20, 2021
Excellent try 🔥🔥🔥#DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/UWNKR7VPAj
#SelectDugout #DCvsMI— Khula Saand (@cars_bikes_etc) April 20, 2021
I think it was not out. His fingers seemed to have grabbed it after the ball hitting the ground momentarily. Question: what was the soft signal? Disproving the out signal is easier than disproving the not out signal.
No soft signal
Glad there was no soft signal for Dhawan's catch. Most part of the ball was grassed and top umpiring from Ullas gandhe. Should never be given out. 1 or 2 fingers doesn't matter coz the ball balanced on the ground without any doubt. #MIvsDC— Tamil speaking Indian (@TamilSpeaking) April 20, 2021
These Oscar actings doesn't work now. No soft signal— Chaithanya (@fastgoogly) April 20, 2021
Dhawan must be thankful too
Thankfully no soft signal rule— Abhilash Jonna (@Saiabhilash9) April 20, 2021
Hardik Pandya lost my respect.— Circuit 🏏 Expert (@Being_circuit) April 20, 2021
I wish ki Karan johar ek baar aur ise apne show pe bulaye.
Oh! That's too Harsh on Hardik
Cheater Hardik Pandya 😂😂😂😂😂— S🌹 (@SrishtyHere) April 20, 2021
Cheater Hardik pandya rikshewala #DCvsMI— Jinu PBKS #Jadejian (@Jolly_Jinuu) April 20, 2021
Hardik Pandya playing as a specialist fielder? #MIvsDC— S I D D H A R T H (@breakingbadass) April 20, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.