Twitter reacts to ‘senior’ Rohit Sharma pulling newbie skipper Rishabh Pant’s leg during toss

Today at 7:30 PM
After Rohit Sharma won the toss, the Mumbai skipper did not hesitate one bit to opt to bat against Delhi Capitals. However, when Rishabh Pant walked up to reveal his team for the clash, the senior Indian batsman was seen pulling the leg of the newbie skipper, not allowing him to reveal his lineup.
Rohit interrupts Pant during the toss
April 20, 2021
Rohit Sharma calls it right at the toss and elects to bat first against the #DelhiCapitals in Chennai.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2021
Follow the game here - https://t.co/XxDr4f4nPU #VIVOIPL #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/TMuusCUC1G
It's Rohit Sharma, not Virat Kohli
This Rohit is damn lucky , won another toss— Prakathi Wears Mask 😷 (@galwithnochill) April 20, 2021
rohit wins another toss? what is this luck?— . (@medsyytbh) April 20, 2021
Great fun
Seriously can't wait for Toss..— Nandhu fan of KGF 💥💥💥 (@nandhunandamuri) April 20, 2021
Pant and Rohit together at toss ❤️❤️
MI won the toss and chose to loss against DC. #YehHaiNayiDilli— ѵíʍɑӀ (@itxVimal) April 20, 2021
What a great picture
Spiderman 🤝🏼 Hitman 🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021
Let's do this 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/0SCYZJFr4q
Boult vs Shaw is one battle I am looking forward to watch in today's game #IPL2021 #DCvMI— Kaivan Gala (@KaivanGala22) April 20, 2021
