 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to ‘senior’ Rohit Sharma pulling newbie skipper Rishabh Pant’s leg during toss

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant during the toss

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to ‘senior’ Rohit Sharma pulling newbie skipper Rishabh Pant’s leg during toss

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:30 PM

    After Rohit Sharma won the toss, the Mumbai skipper did not hesitate one bit to opt to bat against Delhi Capitals. However, when Rishabh Pant walked up to reveal his team for the clash, the senior Indian batsman was seen pulling the leg of the newbie skipper, not allowing him to reveal his lineup.

    Rohit interrupts Pant during the toss

    It's Rohit Sharma, not Virat Kohli

    Great fun

    What a great picture

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down