 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant ‘shutting’ down Ashwin’s request to save Delhi a review

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ravi Ashwin celebrating a wicket during IPL 2020

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant ‘shutting’ down Ashwin’s request to save Delhi a review

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:20 PM

    In India’s home series against England, despite so many attempts, skipper Virat Kohli failed to deny off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from taking reviews. However, in his first IPL campaign as skipper, Pant not only shut down Ashwin’s request for a review but was also spot on with his decision.

    Check out Ashwin's reaction

    Miracle

    Ash anna 😥

    Rare scenes

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down