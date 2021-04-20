Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant ‘shutting’ down Ashwin’s request to save Delhi a review

Today at 8:20 PM
In India’s home series against England, despite so many attempts, skipper Virat Kohli failed to deny off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from taking reviews. However, in his first IPL campaign as skipper, Pant not only shut down Ashwin’s request for a review but was also spot on with his decision.
Check out Ashwin's reaction
April 20, 2021
Two brilliant calls by Pant behind stumps to not to take DRS, excellent considering one was Ashwin.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 20, 2021
Miracle
What Ashwin didn’t get a review? Pant is harder to convince than Kohli.😂😂— Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) April 20, 2021
Amazed watching pant and ashwin are not wasting reviews!!— Krima! (@kReetweets) April 20, 2021
Ash anna 😥
ashwin begging for the review— https.arav (@mendiratta_arav) April 20, 2021
Ashwin trying to convince Pant to take the review, kohli hota toh ashwin ke shor par hee leleta— Anu (@exhaustednd) April 20, 2021
Rare scenes
What did I just see, Ashwin not interested in taking a review??? Rare scenes 😂#IPL #DCvMI— Prayag (@Prayagraaaj) April 20, 2021
Rishab Pant cutting off Ashwin from reviews 😂🔥 Learn @imVkohli— Prakathi Wears Mask 😷 (@galwithnochill) April 20, 2021
Never listen to Ash anna on reviews
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.