Three bets that could strike you riches from Punjab’s clash against Hyderabad

At the venue, scoring runs has been really tough for the franchises during the early part of the season, where only twice did teams score above 46.5 runs in the first seven innings. However, since then, the teams have understood the value of powerplay runs in Chennai - one of the venues - where scoring runs has been a real struggle. Hence teams have remodelled their approach, to go out and attack the opponents in the first six overs, where fielding restrictions are in play. More interestingly, in the last five innings at the venue, only one team has failed to cross the 46.5 mark barrier, which is Royal Challengers Bangalore - at 45 runs - with KKR scoring 57 in reply from the first six overs. Now, this is where the deal intensifies, Punjab Kings have relied on their openers to get them off to a great start, or so is their approach. In the past, the duo have accounted for more than 50% of the team's runs from last season's IPL, which hasn't changed much in the first three games. Barring the one game, both Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have got the franchise off to a decent start, 46 in their first clash and 59 in their last. While Chennai will be a tough venue to get adjusted to, KL Rahul has an average of 30 at the venue, which suggests that he will hold down the one fort for Punjab's success.