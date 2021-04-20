Three bets that could strike you riches from Punjab’s clash against Hyderabad

Today at 6:09 PM
While Punjab Kings made a terrible home in Mumbai, where they just won one out of their three games, their opponents on Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad have not won any in their home in Chennai. Both teams are in a real struggle for points but these three bets could strike you a contrasting fortune.
Punjab Kings to score above 46.5 runs in the powerplay @1.90
Powerplay scores in Chennai - 41, 46, 50, 35, 42, 45, 47, 50, 53, 57, 45, 57 - 47.33
At the venue, scoring runs has been really tough for the franchises during the early part of the season, where only twice did teams score above 46.5 runs in the first seven innings. However, since then, the teams have understood the value of powerplay runs in Chennai - one of the venues - where scoring runs has been a real struggle. Hence teams have remodelled their approach, to go out and attack the opponents in the first six overs, where fielding restrictions are in play. More interestingly, in the last five innings at the venue, only one team has failed to cross the 46.5 mark barrier, which is Royal Challengers Bangalore - at 45 runs - with KKR scoring 57 in reply from the first six overs. Now, this is where the deal intensifies, Punjab Kings have relied on their openers to get them off to a great start, or so is their approach. In the past, the duo have accounted for more than 50% of the team’s runs from last season’s IPL, which hasn’t changed much in the first three games. Barring the one game, both Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have got the franchise off to a decent start, 46 in their first clash and 59 in their last. While Chennai will be a tough venue to get adjusted to, KL Rahul has an average of 30 at the venue, which suggests that he will hold down the one fort for Punjab’s success. So, just head on to Sky247 before the clash and place your bet for an unwavering return.
KL Rahul to score more than 30.5 runs in the clash @1.90
Key to Punjab’s powerplay display? KL Rahul! While his strike rate might really be very controversial, coming in a very undercooked manner, the runs have always flown off the bat, which makes this bet one of the safest in the house. In Punjab’s last three clashes - 91, 5, 61 - the skipper has crossed the 30.5 mark twice and the only time he didn’t, he was undone by a piece of brilliant fielding from Ravindra Jadeja. Now that shouldn’t be the only factor, Rahul was playing a better batting venue in Mumbai, at the Wankhede, so how does that guarantee him success on slow and dry conditions in Chennai? Well absolutely, hear me out, Rahul at the venue has scored 60 runs off 55 deliveries, averaging just about 30, at a strike rate of 109.1 but that was against Chennai Super Kings. Against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahul has had a feast in the past, scoring 300 runs off 236 deliveries, averaging 42.9 per game while still maintaining a strike rate of 127.1. With the Sunrisers pace attack struggling this season and Warner not having introduced Rashid Khan early on in the powerplay, Rahul should easily surpass the 30.5 run mark in their clash on Wednesday. But what does that mean to you? 1.9X returns, which with Sky247 is one of the easiest and safest ways to earn your money back, so why are you waiting?
Sunrisers Hyderabad to have an opening partnership of over 26.5 @1.90
We have talked enough and endlessly about Punjab Kings but Sunrisers have had a stinker thus far, right? It has not even been their bowling attack but their batting, which they have taken pride in, in the past. In two out of their three games, the franchise opted to go with Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner at the top of the order, a move that horribly backfired. So they returned, to the 2019 and early 2020 strategy - go all-out - in the powerplay. That’s where this bet might really be worth a lot, given that you are nearly getting 2X of what you are investing. In their run-chase against Mumbai the other night, the opening pair of Bairstow-Warner put on an opening partnership of 57 runs, which seemingly took them home before a familiar collapse returned. Now, will the opening pair tick on? Last season against the same opposition, Warner-Bairstow had scores of 56, 160 at the top of the order. Now they might not be playing in great batting conditions but as history has seen in Chepauk, teams batting with a greater approach in the powerplay excel on the night. Without any doubts, place your trust in the opening duo of Warner-Bairstow to score above 26.5 for a 1.9X return. Head on to Sky247 for the same and place your bet.
