Three bets from the PBKS vs SRH game that can help you turn really rich

David Warner to score over 26.5 runs @1.85

David Warner, IPL, you won't find greater success stories than this. The Australian opener has taken to the tournament like a fish to water. He averages 42.44 in the league and is the face of consistency In the first three games, twice, he scored 27 or more and looked in good nick. But, when it comes to the Punjab side, he turns on his beast mode and becomes even more dangerous. The left-hander averages a smashing 53.29 against them, his best against any active side in the tournament. Last year in the H2H encounters too, he made scores of 54 and 35 against the KL Rahul -led side. When it comes to the venue, he has played all the games this season here only and is familiar with the conditions, averaging 31 in the 2021 IPL. So, don't wait and make full use of this blockbuster market as there are high chances of making 1.85x returns on this bet.

KL Rahul to score over 27.5 runs @1.85

KL Rahul purely exists to score runs consistently in the IPL, forget SR, venue, team position, win or losses, all that matters to him is to keep scoring runs like a machine. Period. He's averaging 52.33, this year, in the tournament and has racked up scores of 61, 5 and 91, only failing once to score a fifty, that too when he got run-out. The stylish batsman has scored 300 runs in eight games at 42.86 against the Hyderabad-based franchise, which boasts a strong bowling unit. Rahul has played only two games at Chepauk and scored a fifty in one of them. He's one of the most reliable batsmen in the tournament and the shortest format is the one which he aces with quite an ease, especially in terms of consistency. So, keep calm and make full use of KL Rahul's reliability by making 1.85x returns on this market.

Top batter total under 66.5 runs @1.85

The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium has been host to several low-scoring games this year. It has been a nightmare for batsmen, barring the last game between RCB and KKR. In the six games hosted in Chennai, only twice have the batters scored 67 or more in an innings, failing to cross the mark four times. If we take a look at the highest scores by the PBKS batsmen in the last three games, they have been on the higher side but that has been owing to the fact that they played all their games at the Wankhede, which has produced flat wickets, largely. But, that's not the case with Chepauk and SRH, which have played all its games here at the venue, have had their fair share of struggles, with none of their batsmen scoring 67 or more, even once. No wonder there are high possibilities of this also turning into another game where none of the batsmen score big.