Three bets from the Chennai's clash against Kolkata that can help you ride your luck and make it big

Chennai Super Kings had a disastrous season last year, when for the first time they failed to even reach the playoffs. However, they made amends in the auctions, with few great additions, and now are up and running in the tournament again. Their batting has been bolstered with the presence of Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina. In two games, when they batted first, they were able to hit 10 sixes each. Only once have they not cleared the fence 8 times or more, and that was also because of the fact that they batted second in a paltry chase of 107 against Punjab. The Wankhede has retained its flat nature and with smaller boundaries, it won't be a surprise if they again hammer eight sixes or more, this time. With the likes of Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran in the outfit, there's no death of six hitters and you should be investing on this market if you want 1.85x returns on your money.