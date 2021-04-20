Three bets from the Chennai's clash against Kolkata that can help you ride your luck and make it big

Today at 6:53 PM
Two teams that failed to make it to the final four last year, KKR and CSK, will meet for the first time this season with Kolkata finally playing a game outside Chennai, which turned out to be horrendous for them. While for CSK, it would be all about continuing their winning momentum.
CSK innings sixes over 7.5 @ 1.85
Last three IPL games- 10, 2, 10
Chennai Super Kings had a disastrous season last year, when for the first time they failed to even reach the playoffs. However, they made amends in the auctions, with few great additions, and now are up and running in the tournament again. Their batting has been bolstered with the presence of Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina. In two games, when they batted first, they were able to hit 10 sixes each. Only once have they not cleared the fence 8 times or more, and that was also because of the fact that they batted second in a paltry chase of 107 against Punjab. The Wankhede has retained its flat nature and with smaller boundaries, it won't be a surprise if they again hammer eight sixes or more, this time. With the likes of Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran in the outfit, there's no death of six hitters and you should be investing on this market if you want 1.85x returns on your money. So head on to IndiBet and place your bet.
Fall of Chennai Super Kings' first wicket under 24.5 runs @1.87
Last three games- 25, 24, 7
One of the biggest issues with CSK last year was their opening batting. However, the emergence of Ruturaj Gaikwad had solved the problem and it was expected that the MS Dhoni-led side would go from strength to strength in their opening partnerships this year. But then Gaikwad met with a dry spell and he's struggling to even put bat to ball, this season. The right-hander has scored 20 runs in three innings at a poor average of 6.67. As a result, the CSK’s opening stands have also suffered immensely with them adding 25, 24 and 7 runs respectively in the last three games. After the game against Rajasthan Royals, team's head coach Stephen Fleming made it clear that they would continue to trust Gaikwad as he has earned the backing after what he did last year. And that rings alarm bells for the CSK and it's highly unlikely that they would score 25 or more, for the opening partnership, given how things stack up against them. The drill is simple - Indibet>Place your Bet>Earn rewards - that too 1.87X returns.
Fall of Kolkata Knight Riders' first wicket over 24.5 runs @1.87
Last three games- 23, 72, 53
Barring the last game where KKR openers failed to put up a solid stand, twice they have put fifty-plus-stands for the first wicket as Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill have solved KKR's opening woes, at least, in the first few games. Nitish Rana has been in great form with the bat and is averaging 51.66 this year. In fact, in the last H2H game, Rana had blasted 87 runs against the Chennai Super Kings with the KKR opening pair adding 53 runs. Shubman Gill has played two good cameos against RCB and MI respectively, and for a batsman of his class, a big knock is around the corner and on a supposedly flat wicket at the Wankhede, this might well turn out to be his moment in the sun. Gill and Rana average 29.5 and 26.6 respectively against Chennai, which is also decent and doesn't suggest any particular kind of struggle against them. So, hop on to Indibet and make this market your own as both these youngsters are trustworthy to multiply your money 1.87 times.
