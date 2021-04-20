PUMA India ropes in RCB duo of Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, Puma India and Southeast Asia said, “At PUMA, we are committed to promoting new-age cricketing talent in India. Washington and Devdutt have displayed remarkable resilience and grit on field that’s led to their meteoric rise as athletes. We have always believed in supporting not just established players, but also talent with immense future potential. We will continue to partner with young athletes, also at grassroots to give back to India’s sporting ecosystem.”