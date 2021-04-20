IPL 2021 | We should have performed better with the bat in the middle overs, rues Rohit Sharma

Yesterday at 11:49 PM
In light of Mumbai’s crash from 76/3 to 137/9, Rohit Sharma has rued the batting display from the middle-order and added that they should have batted better during that period. While admitting that dew was there, Rohit acknowledged the need for them to play smart cricket to win games.
When Rohit Sharma got out to Amit Mishra, Mumbai Indians were in a position of dominance, at 76/3 in the 9th over of the innings on a tricky surface in Chennai. However, what transpired as a result of Rohit’s wicket left the five-time champions in a state of shock. In the span of two overs, the trio of - Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard - exited to leave Mumbai trembling at 84/6.
Despite an outstanding bowling performance, where they stretched the game till the 20th over, the lack of runs on board cost Mumbai a crucial win over Delhi, that could have taken them up the ladder. In the post-match presentation, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma rued the side’s batting display in the middle-overs and insisted that it can’t happen time and again.
“After the start we got we should have batted better in the middle overs. It is happening time and again. We aren't able to capitalize on our starts and we need to understand as a batting unit. But you have to give credit to the Delhi bowlers, they kept it tight and kept taking wickets,” Rohit admitted in the post-match presentation.
Rohit, who exited the field, with a niggle added that dew played a large role in the second innings. Despite the conditions against them, the 33-year-old insisted that playing ‘smart cricket’ will help the franchise win the game irrespective of the venue and situation.
“We knew dew would come in but we have seen that it's not all that difficult to grip the ball in the last few games. Dew isn't the factor, we need to play smart cricket to win games which we didn't do today. [On his injury] It's only a niggle. It should be fine,” he added.
