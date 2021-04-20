IPL 2021 | We expect a lot of runs from Shivam Dube, reveals Sanju Samson 

Today at 11:03 AM
Amidst growing criticism for Shivam Dube, skipper Sanju Samson came out in his defense and stated that the team expects a lot of runs from him. The RR skipper isn't losing his sleep despite a poor start to the season and asserted that failure is part and parcel of the cash-rich league.
Rajasthan's middle-order was one of the biggest headaches for them last year. In a bid to bolster their batting, they roped in hard-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube for INR 4.4 crore, earlier this year in the auctions. However, he has been far from impressive in the first few matches for the Royals and his 20-ball-17 at #4 against CSK has come under immense scrutiny. In a big chase of 189, many were left surprised when Dube came ahead of David Miller in the middle. After eating up many deliveries, he failed to finish with a flourish and put the the team further behind in the game. The Mumbaikar hadn't done too well in the first two games of the tournament as well.
However, the RR skipper Sanju Samson has thrown his weight behind Shivam Dube and explained that he was sent up the order given he bats well against both pace and spin. Samson also emphasized that the team expects a lot of runs from his bat besides stating that Miller will continue to play the role of a finisher.
“Our batting line-up is nicely set up. Shivam Dube is someone who can play both - pace and spin well. Therefore, No.4 suits him. It depends on conditions as well. If the wicket is good, he can strike really well. He did well in domestic cricket and is looking good. We expect a lot of runs from him in the coming matches," Samson said in the press conference.
“David Miller is one of the best finishers in the world, and therefore, we will like him to finish games by batting at No.5,” he added.
Despite making some good additions to the side, RR's woes in the cash-rich league has prevailed this season as well. They have won only one game and have two points after playing three encounters. The RR skipper further stated that in a long tournament like IPL, you need to be ready for failures as it's inevitable given you play 14 games.
“IPL is a long format. You play 14 continuous matches, and it is very normal to fail in a few matches. It is very important to understand that we have quality players in our line-up. It is always crucial to remember how good a player is or how good a team we are. We will keep on coming back and keep on trying to win the coming matches.”
