IPL 2021 | We expect a lot of runs from Shivam Dube, reveals Sanju Samson 

Rajasthan's middle-order was one of the biggest headaches for them last year. In a bid to bolster their batting, they roped in hard-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube for INR 4.4 crore, earlier this year in the auctions. However, he has been far from impressive in the first few matches for the Royals and his 20-ball-17 at #4 against CSK has come under immense scrutiny. In a big chase of 189, many were left surprised when Dube came ahead of David Miller in the middle. After eating up many deliveries, he failed to finish with a flourish and put the the team further behind in the game. The Mumbaikar hadn't done too well in the first two games of the tournament as well.