IPL 2021 | SC’s Sedentary Review: DC vs MI - The experienced duo of Dhawan-Mishra end Delhi's losing streak against Mumbai

When Amit Mishra came on to bowl in the 9th over, Mumbai Indians lost not only the plot but also the game, with two wickets in the span of three deliveries - sending back Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya - which turned out to be a match-winning spell for Delhi. And that was when Mumbai had a strong point, at 76/2. Everyone is a match-winner until Amit Mishra steps in.

Observations

Rohit Sharma hasn’t had the best of starts in this year’s IPL but against Delhi, an opposition that he has dominated in the past, he came out on top. Delightful, masterful and an innings of immense intent, the Mumbai Indians skipper took a leaf out of Sunrisers’ batting approach and emphatically disposed of the Delhi Capitals in the first six overs. More importantly, against Ravichandran Ashwin , the right-hander had played out 47 dots, with a strike rate of 91.30, showing his struggling side. However, on the night, he had different plans, playing the off-spinner inside out for a fascinating six after he had already got a boundary off the Indian spinner. After the powerplay, Rohit had control of 80%, with more than half of his shots in the off-side. On a pitch where the scoring rate has been often tough in this year’s competition, Rohit was playing on a different surface, trusting the bounce and getting to the line of the ball to negate any kind of spin. Before this clash, Mumbai had prioritised wicket retention over fast starts, averaging 52 runs per wicket but on the night, there was a different avatar on offer altogether.

Delhi’s tactical decisions have been quite debatable thus far, especially with their bowling changes in the first three games of the season but today was something very different. It all started with the first over, when Rishabh Pant handed the ball to Marcus Stoinis, in what was a genius move, sent the in-form Proteas opener Quinton de Kock, early on in the encounter. That gave Delhi the much-needed start on the right. While it was a brilliant decision to bowl both - Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra - it didn’t quite pay off, with Rohit Sharma taking them on. However, Pant did not give up, bringing on Mishra in the 9th over, where the leg-spinner brought about the downfall of both Rohit and Hardik Pandya in the span of two deliveries. And against two left-handers, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya, the newbie skipper brought two off-spinners, Ashwin and Lalit Yadav into the attack, which brought about Krunal’s dismissal. Every plan of Mumbai’s had a counter-plan from Pant and all it came down to how Pant had used Mishra carefully against Kieron Pollard, to trigger a collapse for Mumbai, all from behind the stumps.