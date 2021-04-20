IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals’ Liam Livingstone flies back home citing bubble fatigue

Today at 10:55 PM
After injuries to Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals are dealt with another blow, as Liam Livingstone has returned to England, pulling himself out of the IPL citing bubble fatigue. The all-rounder becomes the second player this season to pull out of the IPL, after Josh Hazlewood.
In what comes a piece of storming news for Rajasthan Royals, who have now lost two out of their first three clashes, English all-rounder Liam Livingstone has flown back to England owing to bubble fatigue. The all-rounder, who in the absence of Ben Stokes, could have played a crucial role in the Royals setup becomes the second high-profile cricketer to pull out of the competition, owing to bubble fatigue.
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood was the first cricketer this season to pull himself out of the competition, citing bubble fatigue, after spending a large chunk of the last six months with the national team and in the Indian Premier League.
RR’s Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, prior to the start of the competition insisted that the franchise has an open-door policy, which means that any cricketer can walk out of the competition, without any questions being asked by the franchise.
“Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can,” the franchise confirmed on Twitter.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.