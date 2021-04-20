IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals’ Liam Livingstone flies back home citing bubble fatigue

In what comes a piece of storming news for Rajasthan Royals, who have now lost two out of their first three clashes, English all-rounder Liam Livingstone has flown back to England owing to bubble fatigue. The all-rounder, who in the absence of Ben Stokes, could have played a crucial role in the Royals setup becomes the second high-profile cricketer to pull out of the competition, owing to bubble fatigue.