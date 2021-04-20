IPL 2021 | CSK should build team around Jadeja as Dhoni won't play after 2-3 years, suggests Michael Vaughan 

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has suggested that Ravindra Jadeja should be the successor to MS Dhoni and the team should be built around him as Dhoni won't play for many years. He lauded Jadeja's mentality and stated that the all-rounder can play multiple roles for his side efficiently.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a shining star across formats for India in the last few years. He was always considered a very good Test cricketer but of late, he has multiplied his value in white-ball cricket with his power-hitting abilities. The southpaw has done a very decent job since his return from the injury and in the last game, played the role of a game-changer with a double-wicket over that claimed the wicket of a well-set Jos Buttler who was threatening to take the game away from the Chennai-based franchise. CSK eventually ended with a comfortable win as after Buttler's dismissal, none of the other batters could put up a fight.

There was one more thing that emerged as a talking point and that was a ridiculously slow-batting from MS Dhoni, raising question marks on his future. Renowned cricket expert Michael Vaughan has asserted that he doesn't see MS Dhoni playing a lot of cricket for the CSK and they should build their team around Ravindra Jadeja after the former Indian skipper hangs up his boots.

“You may say that Dhoni will play for 2-3 more years but let’s be honest, he’s not gonna play a great deal after that. So you’ve got to start looking at who you can build a team around and to me, Ravindra Jadeja is the kind of cricketer that I would build my team around. I just think he’s that good with the ball, in the field, with the bat in hand, his mindset, his mentality is very good,” said Vaughan on Cricbuzz, reported HT.

He also added that Jadeja can step into multiple roles quite easily and that makes him a very good cricketer.

"Jadeja for me is the kind of player to whom you can say ‘You’re gonna bat at No.4 or 5, get in there early. We might even open the bowling with you, depending on who is batting We’ll put you in key fielding positions.’ He is ready for that. I think he is that good a cricketer,” Vaughan said.

Sam Curran is one of the treasures of the Chennai side as he provides a decent bowling option with the new ball and can hit the ball a long way, that too on a consistent basis. It had given rise to certain calls of developing the new CSK side around him as there would be mega-auctions, post this season of the IPL. However, the former Ashes-winning captain reckons that the English all-rounder is too young right now to build a team around him.

“We were talking the other that are they (CSK) trying to build a team around Sam Curran but I think Sam’s too young and he’s not quite ready for that kind of mantle yet. 4-5 years down the line maybe but I think Sam Curran’s a better cricketer when he is under the radar. Just let him be. Don’t need to put too much pressure on him, he’ll deliver,” Vaughan explained.