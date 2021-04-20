IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Mumbai's clash against Delhi

Today at 12:15 PM
A repeat of the 2020 IPL final - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - is the next game on the IPL schedule and with both teams boasting identical records, the fans are in for a treat in Match 13 of IPL 2021. A win for either side will see them leapfrog Chennai into second place on the points table.
Delhi vs Mumbai has been one of the most interesting rivalries in IPL history. Until the 2020 season, they two teams had faced off 24 times splitting the wins right down the middle. However, that all changed when the IPL moved to the UAE due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The two faced each other an incredible four times in the tournament and it was the team from the financial capital that came out on top on every occasion, including the final where Delhi were humiliated by an MI side that looked like a team of seasoned Champions playing against club cricketers.
MI do hold a slight advantage in this encounter though. They have played all their games on the tricky Chepauk wicket while DC have been enjoying the paradise that is the Wankhede. While it will be interesting to see how they transition their form to Chepauk, their response to the humiliation of last season’s final makes this a must watch.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Form Guide
Delhi Capitals - WLW
With Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw making a mockery of CSK’s 189-run target, Delhi started off their season with a convincing win. In the next game though, the team from the Capital were handed their first L of the season thanks to some great hitting by Chris Morris at the death. However, they set things right again on Sunday when they chased down Punjab’s score of 195 with ease, thanks to their opening pair. They will have to adjust to the slow Chepauk wicket which will make this a fascinating game to watch.
Mumbai Indians - WWL
After being handed their customary defeat in their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians have come back like they always do. They started off with an uncomfortable win against KKR, a game they appeared to be losing for the longest time. However, all was set straight in the next game against SRH thanks to their incredible death over exploits. They still have not hit top gear but still the favorites to win the whole thing in the eyes of most people.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head
Total – 28
Delhi Capitals - 12
Mumbai Indians - 16
No Result - 0
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Last Meeting
Making it to the final seemed to be a big deal for Delhi last year but the occasion got the better of the young side. Batting first, all they could manage was a score of 156 with only three players scoring in double digits. Mumbai hardly broke a sweat in Dubai as they chased down the target with five wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. While Delhi were left thinking of what could have been, Mumbai walked into the sunset with their fifth IPL trophy.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 13 - Probable Playing XI
MI - Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
DC - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 13 Blitzpools Fantasy XI
Wicket-keeper - Rishabh Pant
Batsmen - Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma
All-rounders - Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard
Bowlers - Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra
Captain - Shikhar Dhawan
Vice-Captain - Suryakumar Yadav
Match info
Match - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Match 13
Date – Thursday, April 20, 2021
Time – 7:30 PM IST
Venue – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Prithvi Shaw
- Amit Mishra
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Rahul Chahar
- Rishabh Pant
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2021
- Mumbai Indians
- Delhi Capitals
https://www.blitzpools.com/