IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Mumbai's clash against Delhi

Delhi vs Mumbai has been one of the most interesting rivalries in IPL history. Until the 2020 season, they two teams had faced off 24 times splitting the wins right down the middle. However, that all changed when the IPL moved to the UAE due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The two faced each other an incredible four times in the tournament and it was the team from the financial capital that came out on top on every occasion, including the final where Delhi were humiliated by an MI side that looked like a team of seasoned Champions playing against club cricketers.