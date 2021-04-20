IPL 2021 | As a team we played well and everyone contributed, asserts Moeen Ali 

Putting their horrendous IPL 2020 run behind, Chennai Super Kings have started off with a bang this season. After featuring in three games, Chennai have emerged victorious twice and with six points are ranked second on the points table. On Monday against Rajasthan Royals , CSK posted 188 runs on the board. The most remarkable thing about their batting was that there wasn't even a single big knock yet important contributions from many. In the bowling department as well, barring Deepak Chahar, every bowler chipped in with a wicket as they restricted RR to 143 and won the game by 45 runs.

Moeen Ali was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round performance. Coming at 3, he continued his good run of form with the bat and played a 20-ball-26 run cameo. While on the bowling front, he took crucial scalps of Riyan Parag and Chris Morris in the 15th over. Not to forget, his scalps also included the prized wicket of David Miller . He finished with three wickets and gave away just seven in his three overs.

"My job here is to try and score as many runs for the team and get a good start. When I went up the order, it wasn't any easy wicket and I'm pleased with both the departments. I thought as a team we played really well and everyone contributed. Once the left-handers came in I knew I had a good chance of bowling whenever the captain needs me. I feel it's a good wicket for the spinners and if you land the ball in the right areas you've always got a chance," said Moeen in the post-match presentation.