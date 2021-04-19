Twitter reacts to furious Chris Morris lambasting Chetan Sakariya for gifting Bravo four runs

Today at 10:03 PM
Chetan Sakariya enjoyed an outstanding outing with the ball on Monday, but on the field, however, the youngster endured an embarrassing moment that he’d like to forget. Fielding at point, a botched dive from the youngster cost RR four runs, for which he was chastised by Chris Morris.
After what Chris Morris did with the bat against Delhi last week, you’d think the management would have given him full freedom to do anything and everything he wants. However, they probably wouldn’t have foreseen the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history giving an absolute dressing down to one of the team’s brightest youngsters, Chetan Sakariya, in front of a hundred cameras.
Having dismissed danger-man Ravindra Jadeja on the third ball of the 19th over, Morris, on ball five, delivered an inch-perfect yorker to the new batsman, Dwayne Bravo. The West Indian, who was lining up a big heave, was bamboozled by Morris’ execution and all he could do was dig out the delivery and hit it innocuously between backward point and short third man. However, what was supposed to be a dot - or, at worst, a single - inexplicably turned into a boundary as the fielder, Chetan Sakariya, mistimed his dive and let the ball roll past him to the boundary rope.
Misfields are a part and parcel of the game but the bowler, Morris, was left infuriated by this one. As soon as the ball went to the boundary rope, the South African let out a stream of invective and chastised young Sakariya, who was kicking himself for costing his side four runs. Morris is generally a cricketer who likes to smile his teammates’ mistakes off, but it was indeed some sight to see the Proteas ace transform into Hulk for a good few seconds.
Miss field and gets prize from Chris Morris :P
April 19, 2021
Gotta feel sad for young lad Sakariya!
Morris Got Angry 😓 #CSKvRR— Oggy 💕 (@SirOggyBilla) April 19, 2021
Hahaha!
Finally I saw Morris getting Angry.— Harish Kum@r (@HarishDongala) April 19, 2021
Ridiculous! Hehehe!😀
Morris thatha is angry.. 😀 #HallaBol— Aravind (@netcitizen) April 19, 2021
Someone Shout on Morris for bowling wide. #IPL2021— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) April 19, 2021
- Chris Morris
- Chetan Sakariya
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Ipl 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Rajasthan Royals
- Rajasthan Royals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.