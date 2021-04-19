Twitter reacts to furious Chris Morris lambasting Chetan Sakariya for gifting Bravo four runs

Having dismissed danger-man Ravindra Jadeja on the third ball of the 19th over, Morris, on ball five, delivered an inch-perfect yorker to the new batsman, Dwayne Bravo. The West Indian, who was lining up a big heave, was bamboozled by Morris’ execution and all he could do was dig out the delivery and hit it innocuously between backward point and short third man. However, what was supposed to be a dot - or, at worst, a single - inexplicably turned into a boundary as the fielder, Chetan Sakariya, mistimed his dive and let the ball roll past him to the boundary rope.