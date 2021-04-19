Twitter reacts to cheeky Jadeja taking mickey out of Parag by pretending to concede deliberate six

Yesterday at 11:43 PM
Ravindra Jadeja loves giving it back to his opponents, and today, the Saurashtra lad taught young Riyan Parag a lesson in his own cheeky way. Retaliating to Parag’s showboating in the first innings, Jadeja took the mickey out of the youngster by pretending to throw the ball beyond the boundary rope.
Jaddu's swag!!🔥
April 19, 2021
Hahahaha!
April 19, 2021
Attitude ka baap!😂
Jadeja Triggered Riyan Parag! 😂— Legacy ™ (@Legacy_Daark) April 19, 2021
Kiddos Attitude 😍🔥
Jaddu in second innings be like: Hold my beer bro! :P :P
Sir Jadeja Ne dikha diya Riyan Parag ko ki Swag Kise Kahate Hain 😄😄@ChennaiIPL @imjadeja @ParagRiyan#WhistlePodu#CSKvRR #IPL2021— Tamshuk Dutt (@iamTamshuk) April 19, 2021
Best fielder for a reason!
Adhu matter Ella Riyan Parag fielding la 3 catches puducharu attitude oda ,, Dhan Jadeja 🗡️🔥— Vignesh Karthikeyan (@vignesh_vjsk) April 19, 2021
So much relatable! :D :D
#RRvsCSK— Jason Roy ki diwani 🇮🇳 - Zoya Factor (@suggalaLikhitha) April 19, 2021
Parag 🤝🏽 Jadeja to every other ball today pic.twitter.com/iSN9DVpHGo
As simple as that!😄😄
Ryan Parag caught 3 catches in the first innings— Rudra Sonani (@sonani_rudra) April 19, 2021
#CSKvRR
Jadeja: pic.twitter.com/a4Bp231Qry
Like: Karma will knock your door :P
Parag getting Caught by Jadeja was the karmic wicket! Sir Jadeja you are MAGNIFICENT! Kudos to Dhoni for the brilliant captaincy🔥What a win today! #CSK— Sanyuja Kadam (@SanyujaK) April 19, 2021
It's there right on top!
Want the video of jadeja reaction at boundary for Parag wicket— Mohammed Mukheem (@MohammedMukhee6) April 19, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Riyan Parag
- Ms Dhoni
- Moeen Ali
- Chris Morris
- Ambati Rayudu
- Suresh Raina
- Suresh Raina
- Sam Curran
- Sanju Samson
- Jos Buttler
- David Miller
- Ipl 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Rajasthan Royals
- Rajasthan Royals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.