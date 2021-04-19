Twitter reacts to 39-year-old MS Dhoni pulling off outrageous full-stretch dive to escape inevitable run-out

Today at 9:23 PM
We’ve heard of people escaping death, but today at the Wankhede, a 39-year-old MS Dhoni, somehow, escaped an obvious run out. Eager to get off the mark, Dhoni took off, but after being sent back by Ravindra Jadeja, the CSK skipper threw himself to the ground, full stretch, to preserve his wicket.
Next level dive from Thal Dhoni.
April 19, 2021
True AF!
Same dive was needed in CWC19 by #Dhoni 😑😑😑😑— Abhilash Kumar (@AbhilashK95) April 19, 2021
#IPL2021 #IPL #CSKvsRR #csk #WhistlePodu #dhonidive pic.twitter.com/t6xDxKzS3g
Just Thala things!
Full length dive by MS Dhoni, just reached down on time. pic.twitter.com/X04IhtECDs— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2021
That's MSD for you! AGE is just a number when it comes to fitness
That dive of MS Dhoni, how did he reached there.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2021
Hahahaha!
Friend:- bhai dhoni ne dive mari— meme wala bapu (@memewalabapu) April 19, 2021
Me:-#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/ayJwFl7ptL
:| No words on this!
Look at the priority of MS Dhoni— Premraj Joshi (@PremrajJoshi99) April 19, 2021
2019 wc : Didn't dive to save his wicket and India lost the match.
Ipl 2021 (Tonight's match ) : Dive to save his wicket for CSK#CSKvsRR #IPL2021 #CSKvsRR #rrvscsk
Told it earlier & did it today!
"I keep telling myself why didn't i dive" - Dhoni— Dhiraj Tiwary (@dhiraj_tiwary_) April 19, 2021
And today he dived for his team. This is what you say learning from mistakes.
I wish this dive had come that day.#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/0yFuKR0RUa
Yupeee!
This dive could have got us World cup 2019#CSKvsRR #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/d5xnyj7nnB— Amit Mishra (@BollywoodBanda) April 19, 2021
#AskTheExperts kash dhoni world Cup me aisa dive mar deta to ek aur world Cup hota @IPL— mukesh kumar gupta (@kumarmukeshgpt) April 19, 2021
Yessssss!! "DHONI DIVE"😼
The Dhoni Dive 😼#CSK #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/9CrjVmwJqY— GAGAN 💛 (@iam_GSB) April 19, 2021
