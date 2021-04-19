 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 39-year-old MS Dhoni pulling off outrageous full-stretch dive to escape inevitable run-out

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:23 PM

    We’ve heard of people escaping death, but today at the Wankhede, a 39-year-old MS Dhoni, somehow, escaped an obvious run out. Eager to get off the mark, Dhoni took off, but after being sent back by Ravindra Jadeja, the CSK skipper threw himself to the ground, full stretch, to preserve his wicket.

    Next level dive from Thal Dhoni.

    True AF!

    Just Thala things!

    That's MSD for you! AGE is just a number when it comes to fitness 

    Hahahaha!

    :| No words on this!

    Told it earlier & did it today!

    Yupeee!

    Yessssss!! "DHONI DIVE"😼

