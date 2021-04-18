Transform from 'bored' to 'rich' by placing these three high-risk bets from the Chennai-Rajasthan clash

Deepak Chahar to be CSK’s top bowler @3.7

Let’s get the elephant out of the room, Wankhede has turned itself into a bowler-friendly stadium, which means that we are going to witness swing, more swing and swing all the way. That’s where this bet picks up steam, especially considering CSK’s bowling unit, which surely would be bolstered by the return of Lungi Ngidi. Since 2019, when Deepak made his name as a great powerplay enforcer, the seamer has been MS Dhoni ’s go-to-bowler in the first six overs. Since his debut, Chahar has picked up 36 wickets in the powerplay overs, where he has picked up six wickets at the Wankhede stadium, where conditions have in the recent past favoured swing bowlers. Against the Royals, in five clashes, the right-arm seamer has picked up eight wickets, conceding just 6.67 RPO, striking every 11.2 deliveries, averaging 12.5. The last time these two sides met each other, Chahar picked up two crucial wickets in the powerplay, emerging as CSK’s top bowler, wherein he had the wood over the likes of Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes . At the venue, in the last two encounters, the pacers have picked up 22 wickets while Murugan Ashwin and Moeen Ali picked up the two wickets. With conditions going to be seam-friendly, just like the last two encounters at the venue, expect Deepak Chahar to be CSK’s top-bowler @3.7, which really should make you head to IndiBet right now to place your bet.

CSK to score below 7.5 sixes @1.87

While Deepak Chahar might be CSK's powerplay saviour, their batting really has not been that explosive in comparison to the other sides in the tournament, at least this edition. With the conditions slowing down, it is one of the most ideal bets for you to make conclusive returns to help you set up a great Monday and kick-off your way to money-land. In their first encounter, with batting conditions on their side, CSK tonked eight sixes but ever since then, sixes have come hard for the batsmen. At this venue, across the last two games - only 11 sixes - have been scored with Chris Morris topping the charts with four sixes of his own. But putting the limelight on Chennai, they haven’t been a prolific side to score sixes in the middle. Last season, across the board, the franchise only managed to score 5.35 sixes in an entire encounter. In the powerplay, they have also scored the least number of runs, which should show you why trusting in this market would make you a real winner. In the powerplay overs, CSK scored just 19 sixes last season and haven’t made real additions this season to propel that rate up. In the middle-overs, while the addition of Moeen Ali and the return of Suresh Raina has added impetus, on a slow condition like in the last two games, scoring sixes would be an ultimate risky move, which isn’t CSK’s game-plan. So, what are you waiting for, just hop on to IndiBet, place your bet and set your alarm for blazing returns.