Transform from 'bored' to 'rich' by placing these three high-risk bets from the Chennai-Rajasthan clash

Today at 1:22 AM
Rajasthan Royals left it too late in their clash against Delhi Capitals but be like Chennai Super Kings and get your rewards as soon as possible at the Wankhede with the three following bets. Three bets that would look high-risk at first glance would ultimately help you to crazy profits.
Deepak Chahar to be CSK’s top bowler @3.7
Let’s get the elephant out of the room, Wankhede has turned itself into a bowler-friendly stadium, which means that we are going to witness swing, more swing and swing all the way. That’s where this bet picks up steam, especially considering CSK’s bowling unit, which surely would be bolstered by the return of Lungi Ngidi. Since 2019, when Deepak made his name as a great powerplay enforcer, the seamer has been MS Dhoni’s go-to-bowler in the first six overs. Since his debut, Chahar has picked up 36 wickets in the powerplay overs, where he has picked up six wickets at the Wankhede stadium, where conditions have in the recent past favoured swing bowlers. Against the Royals, in five clashes, the right-arm seamer has picked up eight wickets, conceding just 6.67 RPO, striking every 11.2 deliveries, averaging 12.5. The last time these two sides met each other, Chahar picked up two crucial wickets in the powerplay, emerging as CSK’s top bowler, wherein he had the wood over the likes of Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes. At the venue, in the last two encounters, the pacers have picked up 22 wickets while Murugan Ashwin and Moeen Ali picked up the two wickets. With conditions going to be seam-friendly, just like the last two encounters at the venue, expect Deepak Chahar to be CSK’s top-bowler @3.7, which really should make you head to IndiBet right now to place your bet.
CSK to score below 7.5 sixes @1.87
While Deepak Chahar might be CSK's powerplay saviour, their batting really has not been that explosive in comparison to the other sides in the tournament, at least this edition. With the conditions slowing down, it is one of the most ideal bets for you to make conclusive returns to help you set up a great Monday and kick-off your way to money-land. In their first encounter, with batting conditions on their side, CSK tonked eight sixes but ever since then, sixes have come hard for the batsmen. At this venue, across the last two games - only 11 sixes - have been scored with Chris Morris topping the charts with four sixes of his own. But putting the limelight on Chennai, they haven’t been a prolific side to score sixes in the middle. Last season, across the board, the franchise only managed to score 5.35 sixes in an entire encounter. In the powerplay, they have also scored the least number of runs, which should show you why trusting in this market would make you a real winner. In the powerplay overs, CSK scored just 19 sixes last season and haven’t made real additions this season to propel that rate up. In the middle-overs, while the addition of Moeen Ali and the return of Suresh Raina has added impetus, on a slow condition like in the last two games, scoring sixes would be an ultimate risky move, which isn’t CSK’s game-plan. So, what are you waiting for, just hop on to IndiBet, place your bet and set your alarm for blazing returns.
Total match wickets to be over 12.5 @1.87
Interestingly, all three bets are linked with each other, the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Since the opening fixture, the pitch that has been prepared for the sides have been conducive to pacers, with a tinge of swing in the early overs. As witnessed across the board in the last two clashes, wickets have been easy to come by, with the bowlers having a merry-go time with the ball. In Rajasthan’s narrow win over Delhi, there were a total of 15 wickets to go down, with an average of 7.5 wickets in an innings. In the second encounter, 12 wickets were lost, at 6 wickets on average. This time around too, despite having great batting units, wickets are going to come and come relatively soon, especially considering the conditions on offer. Both sides have lost quick wickets in the powerplay, at the venue, be it Rajasthan Royals or Chennai Super Kings - which makes this market enticing - and more than that, effective. So if the trend is suggestive of anything and the conditions, going to anything similar to the last two clashes at the venue, this must be another bowler’s paradise. It’s been the theme of the IPL so far and this clash should continue that trend, so just hop on and place your bets in the market, with IndiBet which would give you a 1.87X return.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Deepak Chahar
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Sanju Samson
- Ben Stokes
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Rajasthan Royals
Free to play sports betting, virtual games, teen patti and more. Completely free and with real prizes given every day.