Stand a chance to win 4x your investment by placing these three mouth-watering bets from the MI vs DC clash

Rahul Chahar to be Mumbai’s top bowler @4.6

Hang on, aren’t Mumbai off from Chennai, finally? Ah, hold your horses’ mate, there are two more games before Mumbai are off from Chennai, this is the first of the two. After starting the Chennai leg with a telling loss, Mumbai have made amends with two wins in the next two fixtures but how did they do that? Rahul Chahar and his leg-breaks that have broken a leg or two in the other camp. In both of Mumbai’s wins at the venue, Chahar has picked up seven wickets, at an economy rate of 5.8. What’s more impressive is the way he has been overshadowed by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in terms of getting appreciation. In fact, if Mumbai have won their last two games, it is because of Chahar and his ability to pick wickets out of nowhere. At this venue, the leg-spinner has already picked up seven wickets, which makes this bet look so small in comparison to the others. Against Delhi Capitals, the leg-spinner has picked up four wickets but none of it has come in a spin-friendly venue like Chennai. In fact, in the encounter against KKR, Chahar picked up 57% of the team’s wickets. And against Sunrisers Hyderabad , the count 33%, which makes him one of the easiest candidates to be Mumbai’s top bowler in their clash against Delhi Capitals. So head on to IndiBet, place your bet and trust in Chahar to be Mumbai’s top bowler, at 4.6X return.

Suryakumar Yadav to be Mumbai’s top batsman @4

Now, this is interesting, why not Quinton de Kock or Rohit Sharma , you may ask? Even though both the openers outscored the Mumbaikar in their last clash against Sunrisers, it is effective to understand why Suryakumar has more chances of becoming Mumbai’s top batsman. Against Delhi Capitals, including that infamous run-out in the 2020 IPL final, Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed just five times while scoring 163 runs off 134 balls, at an average of 32.6 while striking it at just over 120. Now for a batsman of his calibre, those numbers are below average but the way he has started this season, at this venue, it is imperative to not put him as Mumbai’s top batsman. After Wankhede, Abu Dhabi and Kolkata - three of his home venues across IPL seasons - Suryakumar has the best numbers in Chennai, one of the slowest surfaces in the country. At Chepauk, the right-hander has scored 231 runs, off 181 deliveries, averaging 46.2 and striking it at 127.6 with two half-centuries in seven innings. This season, Suryakumar has scores of 31, 56 and 10 at the venue, which makes him a perfect fit for this bet. At 4, not only this is a highly lucrative bet but something that has all chances of happening. So why are you still here? Go on, place your bet with Indibet and enjoy a full night’s sleep before you can withdraw the money.

Mumbai Indians to score below 46.5 runs in the powerplay @1.87

This is the least of the bets on the night and rightly so, the chances of this happening are almost certain, especially considering Delhi’s bowling attack that is set to take the field on Tuesday. Mumbai are not just playing Delhi in Chennai but playing in Ravichandran Ashwin’s Chennai, a place that he has made his own across formats. If there is anyone who knows the conditions here inside out, it is the off-spinner, who will mark his return to the venue after two years. Now for the real stuff, Anrich Nortje came out of his quarantine and was almost certainly going to play against Punjab Kings before a late plug. But it is almost certain that the pacer would be part of the franchise’s set up in Chennai, where lanky pacers have got a lot of help hitting the deck. Now for the real part, Mumbai this season in the powerplay have scores of 41, 42 and a rare 53 in their third encounter. Despite having their best season last year, Mumbai had an average score of 40.43 in the powerplay, which suggests that the franchise is one of the slow starters in the competition. On a surface that has been tough to bat, Mumbai should fall below the 46.5 run mark on the night, against a strong Delhi bowling unit, which would surely rely on the likes of Ashwin, Nortje and Avesh Khan in the powerplay. Stop whatever you are doing, go to IndiBet, place your bet and watch the money return in a 1.87X fashion.